The claims of electoral fraud were false, proved untrue by public data and the state’s top election official.That didn’t stop them from going viral, as right-wing activists took to Twitter over the weekend to spread specious allegations of malfeasance on the eve of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.The episode showcased the perils of conducting elections in the age of social media, where volume is more important than veracity.
There is going to be an absolute flood of this stuff as we approach November.
