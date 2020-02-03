Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a moderate who is friendly with the White House, on Monday asked his colleagues to consider censuring President Trump as it concludes the Senate impeachment trial.
Manchin has prepared a censure resolution for fellow senators to consider in the coming days, which would be a less severe rebuke than removal from office for Trump’s efforts in pressuring Ukraine to investigate his domestic political rival.
“What the president did was wrong,” Manchin said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Democrats won’t like this because it’s too weak, and Republicans won’t agree to even the mildest of rebukes of Trump.

The claims of electoral fraud were false, proved untrue by public data and the state’s top election official.
That didn’t stop them from going viral, as right-wing activists took to Twitter over the weekend to spread specious allegations of malfeasance on the eve of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.
The episode showcased the perils of conducting elections in the age of social media, where volume is more important than veracity.

There is going to be an absolute flood of this stuff as we approach November.