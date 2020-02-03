From the start, the matchup in Miami was like watching our political and cultural lives play out in the gridiron. Mind you, I don’t know who any of these players are. I’d never seen any of them before Sunday night, so I had no opinions or preconceived notions about their personalities or character. Let’s just say that 49ers tight end George Kittle left an enduring and negative first impression. I now understand he is an incredible talent, but I found his incessant showboating and taunting throughout much of the game to be obnoxious.

To me, it was the arrogant demeanor of President Trump in athletic form. A 49er end zone celebration of an interception by the team reminded me too much of the arrogance exhibited by many of the president’s supporters. When their lead yawned to 10 points in the third quarter after being tied at halftime, the San Francisco team acted as though the game was theirs — akin to the way many Trump supporters act as though this nation is theirs and theirs alone.

But down 10 points, the Chiefs reminded me of the rest of us in the United States. Those of us put off by the arrogance and the stench of entitlement that seemingly permeates every utterance and action of Trump and his administration. And then I watched what the Chiefs did in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs seemed focused, determined and unphased by the daunting task of taking on a formidable challenger. They pushed forward bit by bit with an urgency I found mesmerizing. The more I watched them move, the more I rooted for their success. Each play, each touchdown that brought the Chiefs closer to shutting down the preening 49ers had me — ME! — leaping off the sofa in celebration.

“I just tried to fight. . . . That’s a really good [49ers] defense,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in an interview in The Post. “I didn’t play to my liking in the third quarter. The guys believed in me and gave me confidence and kept fighting, and we found ways to win at the end.”

It’s that last part of the Mahomes quote that gets me. Viewed through a political lens, there is a message for those who are desperate to defeat Trump. Once there is a Democratic presidential nominee, the party and Republicans of conscience who want to liberate the White House of such a malevolent force must rally around him or her. Not only must we fuel the nominee’s confidence, but we must also keep fighting the disinformation, voter suppression and apathy that could ease Trump’s reelection.

Yeah, I know. I’m probably reading way too much into a football game. Still, that I can find inspiration in a game I’ll never understand gives me hope that we can win in November. And I don’t mean “we” in a partisan sense. I mean “we” as Americans who want a president bound by the Constitution and the rule of law, and who returns moral authority to the Oval Office. To do that, we have to be focused, determined and unphased by the daunting task of taking on a formidable challenger. It can be done. Mahomes and the Chiefs showed us how.