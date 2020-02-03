“We deserve a president that listens!” Ayanna Pressley told a Warren crowd on Friday night after urging them to choose “strategy over chaos, partnership over narcissism!” Well, when you put it like that!

Even Tom Steyer, having seen Donald Trump be president, is now running and says, “I don’t think this is complicated!”

This is 2020! Every election is the most important election in your lifetime, but this one is actually the most important election in your lifetime. All the things people used to say rhetorically, they are now saying literally! This would be funny if you did not worry that some people were out there excited to vote for chaos again.

The Biden campaign, at its Des Moines to-do, literally stopped the rally to show a video that argued, with stirring background music, that a president ought to have character. Character: A Thing a President Should Have!

“The only way you defeat him is when you have the largest voter turnout this country has ever seen,” Bernie Sanders told supporters in Newton, Iowa. Yes! If many more people vote against him than for him, he will — no, wait, file this under “things that are sadly not obviously true.”

Welcome to 2020, where you have to win with cartoonish levels of turnout to unseat a reality TV president, where rallies consist mostly of candidates making the most anodyne statements possible and supporters cheering wildly.

Pete Buttigieg’s main stump speech pitch is so bland that it ought to go without saying, yet it can actually work a crowd into raptures: He tells them to all picture how, after losing the election, Donald Trump will not be president any longer. Yes! This is how elections work! (Touch wood!)

Buttigieg urged the crowd to close their eyes and picture “how it’s going to feel the first time the bald eagles of Coralville are flying around under a sunrise on the first day Donald Trump is no longer president of the United States.” Yes! There are eagles, but you are literally just describing the normal result of voting normally in a democracy — and the crowd is going wild! WOOOOOO, YES I CANNOT WAIT FOR THE MORNING WHEN THIS MAN IS NOT PRESIDENT ANYMORE AND SOMEONE ELSE IS THE PRESIDENT. I WANT A CANDIDATE WHO CAN BRING THAT DAY ABOUT. (Theoretically, is that not every candidate?)

I talked to supporters outside various campaign events. After Biden’s rally, one of them, Jill, said that a characteristic she was excited to see brought to the presidency was “goodness” as opposed to “evilness.”

2020: I Can’t Believe We Have to State This Out Loud But Oh, God, I Guess We Do!

