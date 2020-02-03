The people at the moderates’ rallies in the days leading up to the vote sure seemed to think so. They were curiously unlikely to cite policies so much as biography, or personality. “She’s a moderate, and she’s for bringing people together,” a Klobuchar voter told me. “And I think she can slam Trump in the debate. It’s got to be someone who can — ” smiling, she made repeated stabbing motions, then quickly added, “But without calling names.”

That’s the whole premise of these campaigns, in a nutshell: shiv Trump, but nicely, without raising their voices or insulting anyone — including, importantly, the Trump voters Hillary Clinton so memorably dubbed the “deplorables.”

One wonders, though, whether these candidates aren’t a little too undramatic. None has the ability to fire up a room the way Bill Clinton or Barack Obama did. Nor do any of them have much of a positive agenda which might pull wavering voters to their side. A laundry list, maybe, though even that takes a back seat to biography and browbeating Trump. Mostly, their campaigns promise little more than a reset to 2016.

This is the Hillary Clinton strategy which, of course, failed spectacularly in 2016. With the president’s approval ratings roughly where they were right after the inauguration, it seems risky to re-run her playbook.

Little surprise, then, that so many voters are taking a close look at the progressive lane, where Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren … well, boy, do they have plans for America. Transformational plans! Expensive plans! Plans one can’t really see them getting through even a solidly Democratic-controlled Senate!

But at least they know how to work a room — which starts with talking about something other than what they’re not. Warren and Sanders are both passionately for something. The drawback for moderate voters is that what they’re for is heavy taxes and a lot of political upheaval.

This is bound to encounter fierce resistance, which they know, of course; that’s why they project vivid, righteous, endless anger at their presumed enemies among the rich and the corporate executive class. Their style is less a negation of Trump’s strategy than a redirection of the same sorts of energies toward different villains.

On Monday night, Iowa Democrats will choose between the two sorts of Anti-Trump, between a change in demeanor or a change in targets. They will … what? Yes, you in the back? Why am I not talking about Andrew Yang, you ask?

That’s a great question, fellow voter. Yang, with his promise to give everyone $1,000 a month, inarguably has a very definite, very different vision for America. Yet, in style, he is as unrelentingly nice as that video clip of Buttigieg rubbing his dog’s belly.

And, still, Yang’s followers exhibit the same kind of passion as the so-called Bernie Bros; at Yang’s rally in Davenport, I sat next to a nice fellow who’d driven all the way from Oregon to spend the month canvassing for him. We both enjoyed Yang’s stump speech, which was funny, charming and every bit as fluent in High Wonk as Elizabeth Warren. So why aren’t we talking more about Yang?

Well, his followers might be as passionate as Bernie Bros, but they’re not nearly so numerous. Perhaps this suggests, as many Yang Gang members darkly aver, a conspiracy by the Democratic National Committee to keep him out of the limelight. Alternatively, Yang’s idea of a universal basic income may simply need more time to marinate in the public consciousness before it becomes a viable campaign platform.

Then again, maybe in a fractured electorate, the most jagged shards cut deepest. Maybe for all the left’s complaints about Trump’s demeanor, rage thrills them just as much as any Trump follower, and perhaps that’s what it takes to drag someone out of their house on a blustery winter day to vote in a partisan primary or caucus. It seems all too possible that these days, winning political coalitions aren’t built around any sort of policy agenda, but simply the ersatz sincerity of an angry countenance, and a fervent promise to destroy someone on our behalf.

