There was no error in abridgment by Schiff. In a CBS News report, correspondent Nancy Cordes announced, "A Trump confidant tells CBS News that Republican senators have been warned: Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.” After Republican senators denied receiving any such medieval gangster warnings, Schiff was asked about his invocation of the story: “Look, there are going to be efforts to distract from the facts, there are going to be attacks on the managers,” said Schiff. “If the worst they can point to is that I referred to a published report by CBS, that’s pretty thin gruel.”

All gruel tends to be thin, and the CBS News story could have used some more starch.

In a deeply reported Feb. 1 story, The Post’s Seung Min Kim and Rachael Bade document how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) went about securing the necessary votes to forgo witnesses and expedite the trial. One element of the strategy was to keep Trump away from the strategizing. “Meanwhile, McConnell was working to ensure Trump and the White House trusted him to handle the trial strategy as he dealt with a mercurial president who had his own ideas about the proceedings,” write Kim and Bade. “In one phone call shortly before Christmas, McConnell bluntly told Trump that while the president was getting a lot of feedback about how the trial should be conducted, he knew the Senate better than anybody who had been advising the president and, most importantly, how to make his members comfortable.”

The story quotes Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) as saying, "There’s never been arm twisting.”

An earlier Post story by Mike DeBonis and Josh Dawsey observed that Trump hadn’t dialed up “swing senators." Rather, he sat back while “regularly checking in” with McConnell.

The “pike” story made the rounds after CBS News included the quote in this tweet:

In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump.



A @POTUS confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators were warned: “vote against the president & your head will be on a pike.”



Here's @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020

Note the passive phrasing: “GOP senators were warned.” Just who delivered these warnings remains unsaid. Was it a White House official? Trump himself? Or some guy on talk radio? It kinda matters.

In a bit of post-backlash analysis, CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell talked about the story with chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett. O’Donnell mentioned a “moment” that infuriated Republicans, prompting Garrett to comment:

It was when Adam Schiff made a reference to some of our reporting, in which we said a confidant of the White House, not the president himself, not someone speaking directly on the president’s behalf, summarized the general political atmosphere around the decision ahead for Senate Republicans. Do you vote for witnesses and more documents, or do you vote to convict the president? And the message being conveyed is: You vote against the president, your head will be on a pike. I believe that reporting, it’s my reporting. I believe that to be the accurate representation of the political atmosphere around this and it is consistent with what the RNC — Republican National Committee — has said about this process: It’s madness. What the White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said on the Senate floor: This is ridiculous and outrageous. So if you vote against the president, you are voting for madness, outrageousness and ridiculousness, and the political consequences will be high.

Bolding added to highlight a new address for the goalposts. Whereas the original CBS News contention was that senators “were warned,” Garrett was revising the story to say that the network’s source was merely encapsulating “the general political atmosphere.”

Assisting with the revisionism, O’Donnell wondered why there was “such shock” about the pike comment.

Because it would been an instance of overkill even for this ham-handed White House. As Alex Seitz-Wald noted for NBC News: “Republicans know well by now that anyone who steps out of line in Trump’s GOP faces near certain excommunication and humiliation, with a long trail of upended careers as proof in the likes of Jeff Flake, Bob Corker and Mark Sanford. No one is safe, not even Sen. John McCain, a war hero.”

Republican senators, in other words, don’t need extra warnings to appreciate their own peril. That’s why CBS News’s original report grabbed the attention of Schiff and many others. We’ve asked the network whether it stands by the “were warned” claim. We’ll update the post if we get an on-the-record response.