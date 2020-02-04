AD

These are not the sort of self-serving lies meant to boost himself (e.g. falsely claiming that he passed the Veterans Choice program, that economic growth is the biggest ever, that his tax cut was the largest ever). The geographic, economic, historical and other high- school-subject errors are matters of mind-numbing ignorance and worse, a disinclination to attain basic knowledge of the world.

We know how this came to be. He’s not much for reading. He becomes impatient when experts try to explain things to him. And he spends his day watching Fox News, a fount of scare-mongering about immigrants and climate change denial. (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor.) Add in his aversion to anything he reads in mainstream media outlets, and you have a president who knows less about the world than the average college freshman.

I raise this not merely to deride him or to damn his enablers, who think they can manipulate an empty-headed president, or to shame his base that revels in anti-intellectualism. I raise this to ask Democrats: Why aren’t you making a much bigger deal of this?

A willfully ignorant president, convinced of his own infallibility and willing to believe just about anything to assuage his ego (Kim Jong Un likes me! We are making money off the trade war!), is unfit and dangerous. Most critically, he is willing to buy whatever Russian President Vladimir Putin whispers in his ear, particularly if it reassures Trump that he did not win with the help of Russian interference in 2016. Democrats, rather than (or in addition to) doling out insults about his appearance, vanity and efforts to inflate his wealth (as former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg does), should start making the case that Trump is just too gullible and ignorant to be president.

Trump, who calls himself a “very stable genius” with a “good brain” and “all the best words,” will not take this line of attack well, to put it mildly. The key group of college-educated voters will be reminded why they have such contempt for him and long for a president who does not embarrass them.

Democrats should not be insulting Trump’s voters, obviously. Rather, they can explain that he does not care enough to know anything about their lives (or even where their cities are). He plays them for fools with his made-up economic statistics, reckless foreign policy and indifference to our men and women in the military (e.g. suggesting brain injuries are inconsequential). Don’t they deserve a president who knows things?