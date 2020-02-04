In an early Iowa caucus vote count, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) held a slight popular vote lead, while former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg led among a measure of state delegates.

With 62 percent of precincts counted, Sanders earned 26 percent of the popular vote; Buttigieg hit 25. By both measures, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) is in third place with 20 percent of the vote, and former vice president Joe Biden placed fourth at 13 percent.