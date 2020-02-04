* Rick Hasen explains what Trump is trying to do when he “jokes” about defying the results of the 2020 election if he doesn’t win.
* Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng report on how difficult it was for Trump’s aides to give up on the racist birther lie.
* Jill Lawrence explains why she no longer recognizes the congressional Republicans she used to report on, now that they’re prostrating themselves before Trump.
* Ben White explains how Trump is going to try to terrify voters into sticking with him by saying that Democrats will destroy the economy.
* Margaret Sullivan says the way conspiracy theories whipped up after things went south in Iowa is just a taste of what’s to come.
* Karen Tumulty says Democrats should be most worried about the mediocre turnout for the Iowa caucuses.
* Amanda Marcotte says everyone needs to chill a bit about Iowa.