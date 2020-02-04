One presumes he will make some version of his oft-repeated but false claim that we are now experiencing the greatest economy in American history. So let’s examine what Trump can and can’t say truthfully about the economy, and what he does and doesn’t deserve credit for.

The one thing Trump can point to without hyperbole is that the unemployment rate, currently at 3.5 percent, is near historic lows. And that’s a very good thing. But it isn’t as though it represents some kind of “comeback” that we can attribute to Trump’s wisdom. In fact, the unemployment rate has steadily dropped since we crawled out of the depths of the Great Recession in 2010. What has occurred under President Trump is just a continuation of what was already occurring under President Obama.

You can see it in job growth numbers. In his first 35 months in office, Donald Trump saw the creation of 6.7 million jobs. That’s robust job growth — but it’s slightly less than the 7 million jobs that were created in Obama’s final 35 months in office.

When he ran for president, Trump promised to deliver GDP growth of 4 percent or more. A few months into his term, with his tax cut about to pass, Trump said it would supercharge the economy all the way up to a preposterous 6 percent growth.

Neither one of those happened. Most recently, growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 2.1 percent. Growth for the year was 2.3 percent, down from 2.9 percent in 2018 and 2.4 percent in 2017. In other words, growth during Trump’s term has been reasonably steady, but modest, around what it was for most of Obama’s time in office. Again, not some kind of dramatic “comeback.”

About that tax cut: Did it put thousands of dollars in your pocket, as the Trump administration claimed? If you aren’t extremely wealthy, the answer is almost certainly no. Business investment, which was supposed to go off like a rocket ship after the tax cut, somehow didn’t; in fact it has declined for the last three quarters.

And of course, the tax cut helped send the deficit past $1 trillion, though incredibly, the administration continues to say that the tax cut will pay for itself, presumably once the government deploys its supply of magic beans.

All that isn’t to say there aren’t positive statistics Trump can point to, even if for every one there’s a negative statistic to match. For instance, wages grew 3 percent in 2019, which is not terrible; at the same time the number of people without health insurance has grown by 3 million since he took office. The stock market has reached record highs, but inequality is greater now than in the entire 50 years we’ve been tracking it. And so on.

But let’s consider the big picture. Would you look around America today and say, “This is as good as it could possibly be. The economy could not work any better”?

Because that’s what Trump would have us believe. Not only does he argue that he has delivered us to economic nirvana, but that there isn’t really anything that needs to change. On a basic level he and Republicans would like to keep everything as it is.

But consider that 4 out of every 10 American adults say that if they were met with an unexpected expense of $400, say for a car repair, they wouldn’t be able to cover it. That’s with historically low unemployment. If you have a job, but you couldn’t come up with $400 if you needed to, it means things aren’t as good as they could possibly be. You’re living a precarious existence.

And of course, Trump has been vigorous in trying to shred the safety net that can make that existence a little less stressful — attacking food stamps, Medicaid, and anything else that might ease the financial burden for so many millions of Americans.

So when you hear Trump talking about how this is the greatest economy in history, ask yourself that question: Is this really as good as it could be? If the answer is no, then there needs to be some change in policy. Perhaps an increase in the minimum wage, or the creation of a universal health care system, or measures that would increase the power of workers. Or all that and more.