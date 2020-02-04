The results showed former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg leading with about 27 percent of Iowa’s delegates, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the prohibitive favorite, coming in second with 25 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with a bit more than 18 percent, and former vice president Joe Biden at just under 16 percent. For now, Sanders leads narrowly in the raw vote with 26 percent, Buttigieg right behind him at 25 percent.

It is hard to know what to make of a partial total, so it bears repeating: We should wait for the final vote count. The final results may differ. By a lot.

That said, if these numbers roughly hold, Buttigieg, who many criticized for declaring victory early, should benefit significantly — and has every right to complain about getting denied an election night victory. Whether he holds onto first or not, this is a triumph for the first openly gay presidential candidate, an unknown a year ago, and someone ridiculed as too young and inexperienced. At least for a moment, Buttigieg may try to lay claim to the title of best alternative to Biden.

Speaking of Biden, it is hard to characterize this as anything other than a bad night unless he can pass Warren in the remaining returns. He will need to finish respectably in New Hampshire to avoid a total meltdown and donor revolt. The results will rekindle concerns about grass-roots enthusiasm and do nothing to abate his fundraising concerns. And yes, he caught a momentary break in not having a final, definitive vote count announced.

To a lesser extent, the results also should disappoint both Sanders and Warren. Sanders was said to be surging, but perhaps had lost ground in a burst of bad news stories and complaints about obnoxious online supporters in the last week of the race. Moreover, since his entire theory of electability posits that he will create a new grass-roots movement, the low turnout and relatively small percentage (35 percent) of first-time voters creates a glaring flaw in his electability argument. Warren, who was leading at one point in Iowa, has nothing to cheer about if she comes in third — far behind Sanders, whose base overlaps with hers. Fortunately for her, New Hampshire, her neighboring state, is a place where she can do well. (Even better, the expectations for her are reduced.)

There is one Democratic presidential candidate who looks a whole lot stronger and smarter than the media previously acknowledged. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg was out campaigning in Michigan Tuesday. He also released an effective ad:

Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country.



He did.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4vcIycilow — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020

It is far from clear whether the race will remain as uncertain on Super Tuesday as it is now. Given the likelihood, however, that the same candidate will not win both New Hampshire and South Carolina, there is a reasonable chance there will be no definitive front-runner at that point.

A lot happens between now and March 3. There will be two debates (one of which Bloomberg might qualify for), a New Hampshire primary and a Nevada caucus — as well as, presumably, a final Iowa count. The race is as clear as mud.

And you thought 2016 was going to be the craziest political year ever.

