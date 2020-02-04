Now, though, Customs and Border Protection officials are also cracking down on people with ties to Iran — including U.S. citizens in good standing who came here from the country, in some cases many years ago.

A memo to CPB staff leaked to CNN last week listed “updated procedures” in response to a vow from Iran’s supreme leader to take “forceful revenge” for the targeted killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 3.

The guidelines call for — among other things — extra vetting of all people born between 1961 and 2001 with any links to Iran. The memo says the CPB should be on the lookout for anyone connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and its elite Quds Force, of which Soleimani was the commander.

In theory that sounds like a reasonable policy. Individuals linked to the Revolutionary Guard Corps should not be allowed to enter the United States. Yet it is already clear that officials on the borders are taking a ham-fisted approach to the problem.

Since Soleimani’s killing there have been several cases of Iranian students with valid visas being detained or turned away at U.S. borders. (Two of them have actually filed official complaints against the Department of Homeland Security.) And now we’re even hearing of U.S. citizens running into problems.

Days after the attack that killed Soleimani, The Post ran this story by an Iranian American who was held at the border in her home state of Washington as she and her family were trying to return from Canada. She says dozens of other U.S. citizens of Iranian origins were being held as well.

Then, on Friday, Vice News reported on the case of a soldier in the U.S. Army, a U.S. citizen traveling on military orders, who was stopped at an airport for secondary screening. The only apparent reason: He had immigrated to this country from Iran.

Border officials held him for questioning, searched his bags and then confiscated his cellphone, forcing him to surrender his passwords. The man in question told reporters that he departed on his connecting flight “without making a scene as I was afraid of being detained any longer.”

We don’t know his name or where he was detained because he fears further repercussions.

Last week, the U.S. Embassy in Paris denied a visa to Alireza Ghorbani, a popular Iranian singer who had traveled to the United States many times before, and had received a travel ban waiver due to his role as an artist. This time, though, he was denied.

“In the past year, we noticed a slight uptick in waiver grants by the embassies, especially for nonimmigrant visa applicants such as artists who sought to enter the [United States] to participate in artistic and cultural programs,” Reza Mazaheri, an immigration lawyer who works with Ghorbani and other Iranian artists, told me. “But recently it appears that the embassies are hardening their stance.”

Being targeted by U.S. authorities because of one’s country of birth is not a new phenomenon. Many immigrants in this country have experienced long hours of detention at borders, illegal searches or humiliating interrogations by CBP based solely on presumptions about their countries of origin.

The problem, though, is that this approach is at direct odds with one of our core values as a nation. For generations we have prided ourselves on accepting those fleeing repression in their homelands, or even those simply looking to benefit from the wealth of opportunities available in this country.

In practice, of course, that aspiration to openness has often clashed with less noble priorities.

The U.S. authorities have a history, going back to the 1979 revolution, of singling out both Iranians as well as U.S. citizens with ties to the country. My own first experience of it was in 1985. I was 9 years old when my family and I — all four of us U.S. citizens — were held for several hours at a U.S. border with Canada, as my father was questioned and our rental car searched — because he was born in Iran. It didn’t matter that he had lived in the United States since the 1950s.

Despite many bureaucratic obstacles, Americans of Iranian background have achieved a level of educational and material success that many other immigrant populations envy. Yet even though this large and prosperous community continues to grow in size, wealth and political influence, they still face discrimination. This sort of targeted harassment of Iranian Americans must end.

Sadly, most of them have begun to take it for granted that they will endure such humiliation at one point or another. And given the dire state of Iran-U.S. relations, they probably aren’t wrong to make the assumption.