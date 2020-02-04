Every candidate who spent a day or a dollar in Iowa is entitled to be enraged. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — whose supporters ironically fought to keep the caucuses and who demanded that raw vote numbers and first alignment results be released along with delegate counts— loses an opportunity to stake claim to victory in a race in which he outspent other top contenders.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who counted on Iowa to establish herself as a credible, top-tier contender and whose fundraising capacity is more limited than several of her rivals', might be the most adversely impacted by an uncertain result.

Based on reports from precinct captains in 77 percent of the state’s voting locations that suggested he won 25 percent of the final vote, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed victory. If he did pull off a mammoth upset, taking down Sanders in a state where the senator had been surging in the polls, he should rightfully be seen as a giant-killer with a real shot at the nomination. Whether he wins or not, Buttigieg certainly won the day after Iowa, following his victory speech with a flurry of interviews and reminding us that he dominates free media like no other contender in this race. Sanders, meanwhile, claimed to have won “29 percent of state delegate equivalents, followed by Buttigieg with 26 percent, [Elizabeth] Warren with 18 percent, [Joe] Biden with 15 percent and Klobuchar with 11 percent.”

If other campaigns’ claims that Biden came in fourth are “correct” (inasmuch as the results are still unknown and some campaigns will question their validity when the official numbers are released), he got a lucky break in avoiding intense focus on an unimpressive result. It will not, however, calm the fears of many donors, voters and other Democratic insiders who fear he is a weak front-runner who leaves the party open to a potential disaster: the nomination of Sanders, who in their minds is unelectable as a self-described socialist. Likewise, if Warren comes in substantially behind the top-two finishers, she will have avoided a mediocre outcome and survived to fight on friendlier turf in New Hampshire.

There was one big winner in the Iowa debacle: the people who argue that Iowa long ago should have been shoved out of first place in the primary schedule and forced to drop an archaic and undemocratic caucus system. The Iowa Democratic Party has egg on its face and has created a public relations nightmare for the Democratic National Committee. The only consolation here is that in 2024, Democrats in all likelihood will not have to start in Iowa nor depend on caucuses to help winnow the field. (Nevada caucus officials should be shaking in their boots as they prepare for their Feb. 22 event, which was scheduled to use an app similar to the one that was blamed for causing so many problems in Iowa.)

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg also comes away looking smart for having avoided Iowa and the other three early states, including the now-problematic Nevada caucuses. He has been spending gobs of money in Super Tuesday states while the top-tier contenders have been, foolishly it turns out, wasting time and money in Iowa. If Biden does not establish himself as a solid front-runner and no other moderate rises to take his place, Bloomberg will serve as the lifeboat the Democrats will badly need. Suddenly, his Super Tuesday strategy does not look so implausible.

