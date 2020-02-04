As political junkies drummed their fingers and stared at screens, conspiracy theories began to fly about the app that the local precincts were using to report results. Or rather, the app they were supposed to use, because it apparently didn’t actually work.

Inevitably, people worried about outside interference with an app of unknown security standards. Or about the sort of sheer incompetence that marred the launch of the Obamacare exchanges. I saw more than one tweet to the effect of: “These people can’t even count a simple vote and we’re supposed to trust them to take over the health-care system?”

The thing is, it wasn’t a simple vote — and that, just as much as the technical problems, might be why the Iowa Democratic Party “found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results.”

You might have been a little confused by my explanation above of the three different tallies. In fact, there’s a good chance your eyes glazed over as you skimmed down for something more interesting and less arcane. Well, take comfort, dear reader: You aren’t alone. The people at the caucus I attended in Norwalk, a suburb of Des Moines, were also a little unclear on how the thing worked.

The Iowa Democratic Party had set itself a herculean task: Pull off a complicated three-stage tally with often inexperienced voters. To work smoothly, it needed much better training than party officials obviously gave their organizers, and a much clearer script. Instead, there was a lot of confusion about the new paper ballots that recorded first and second preferences, and also a fair amount over the rules that forbid anyone in a viable group from switching candidates on realignment. That included anyone who initially declared as “undecided,” which the caucus president in Norwalk nearly forgot to tell people.

So it’s not surprising that there were problems. The technical failures certainly didn’t help, but the real issue seems much bigger, and entirely human.

In fact, it’s bigger than the Iowa Democratic Party; it’s an institutional breakdown that spans the nation, and both parties, as insurgent candidacies test the old machinery of our democracy.

The state party changed its caucus rules for 2020 because Sanders supporters felt the old rules were unfair to them. Iowa used to report only the number of delegates each candidate won, rather than the number of supporters each candidate had. Since delegates are doled out geographically, this meant candidates who ran up a lot of support in urban areas and college towns looked less popular than they actually were. Too, a candidate who barely missed the viability threshold was indistinguishable from one who got only 1 percent of the voters — and in a crowded field, that matters.

Such skewed results could undermine Iowa’s special position in our national primaries. After all, the only reason I’m here is that Iowa is first; otherwise, a very rural, very white state with a population of 3.1 million wouldn’t attract much attention. We come here because it is the first chance we have to see actual voters expressing their desires. So Iowa tried to give us a more detailed accounting of those preferences — and flubbed it.

The talking heads are already declaring the death of the Iowa caucuses, which strikes me as a pity. Yes, there are problems with caucuses, from the lack of a secret ballot to the inability to participate if you’re housebound. On the other hand, caucuses let us peek at the second choices of voters whose first choice can’t command a majority, and that’s valuable information as voters try to coordinate around a candidate they can all support.

You can blame Iowa Democrats for what were, in hindsight, obviously inadequate preparations, from training the organizers to testing their app. But you can’t really blame them, or their caucuses, for breaking down under strains that are testing both parties across the nation — the strain of an increasingly geographically sorted electorate, and the intra-party insurgencies bred by those divisions. Maybe the Iowa caucuses simply can’t comfortably accommodate these new political realities. But then, it’s not clear that the rest of our system can, either.