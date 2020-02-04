Will you favor abolishing not only the Iowa but also the Nevada caucuses?

Does the Democratic Party need more diverse states to kick off the primary process?

Sen. Sanders, you were supposed to start a movement and bring in loads of new voters. Since that didn’t happen in Iowa, what went wrong?

What was accomplished by impeachment?

What concrete steps would you take to ensure accountability and restraint on the executive branch?

Should we be able to indict a sitting president, given that impeachment is no longer a viable process?

How will you or the Justice Department go about investigating wrongdoing in the Trump administration? What is the danger in prosecuting a former president?

How would you check Russian interference in democratic elections and its aggression in Europe?

Explain how you would address the Wuhan coronavirus.

Sen. Klobuchar, you have been recognized as one of the most productive and bipartisan senators. Why should that matter in comparing your record to other senators? Sen. Sanders, your record doesn’t show you’ve been able to achieve your ends or create winning legislative coalitions. How do you expect to govern?

Mayor Buttigieg, how do you bring the country together when many Republicans won’t even recognize it is wrong to invite a foreign power to turn up dirt on an opponent?

Vice President Biden, will it look like retaliation if your administration prosecutes President Trump?

Sen. Warren, do still to support Sen. Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan, and if not, why not?

Sen. Sanders, why don’t you think you have to explain how much your plans cost?

Vice President Biden, is it wrong for your opponents to promise without qualification that we will “bring the troops home”?

Mayor Buttigieg, what do you have to do to attract African American support? If you cannot do that, are you a viable contender?

Does NATO need to be expanded?

Please respond to Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan. Is a final settlement realistic anytime soon? How do you reestablish the United States as an “honest broker”?

Did you send any of your children to a private K-12 school? Why shouldn’t everyone have the opportunity to do so? Why is it any different from subsidizing private child care or private university education?

Unemployment is low, and the economy is growing, albeit tepidly. What is wrong with the economy?