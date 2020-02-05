* Felicia Sonmez, John Wagner, and Colby Itkowitz report that there was a vote in the Senate today:

The Senate voted Wednesday to acquit President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, ending a historic Senate trial that was centered on his conduct toward Ukraine but that did not include live witnesses or new documents.
One Republican — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah — crossed party lines to join Democrats in voting to convict Trump on the first charge, abuse of power.
Trump stonewalled the House impeachment probe, blocking witnesses and denying documents. He stands as the third president to be impeached.

Fun fact: This is the first time in three impeachment trials a member of the president’s party has voted to remove him from office.

A group of prominent Upstate Republicans is preparing to launch a wide-scale effort this week to encourage GOP voters across South Carolina to vote for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Feb. 29 Democratic primary, The Post and Courier has learned.
The Republican plan to impact the Democratic race, emerging just weeks before the “First in the South” primary, has two goals: Boost the candidate who the Republicans believe presents the weakest general election threat to President Donald Trump and pressure Democrats to support closing state primaries in the future.
South Carolina has open primaries, meaning voters do not have to register by party and can participate in either party’s contest.

In this case Republicans aren’t even having a primary, so they’ve got some free time for mischief.