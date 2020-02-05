No, I mean something truly awful. Something classless and boorish and not to be borne, beyond the pale (they are keeping the pale closer and closer these days). Oh, I burn and rage with indignation when I think of the thing that happened! Before both houses of Congress assembled, even! It seems maybe impeachable, if impeachable offenses still existed.

What a classless act! And in the presence of President Trump. I am clutching every pearl I own, and also the pearls of strangers, and some oysters that may contain pearls in the future.

This thing — when you hear it, you will demand that all other news coverage instantly cease. Do you want to hear about how Trump’s travel ban now extends to Nigeria? You think you do, but actually, you do not, because of this grave and stunning atrocity perpetrated just last night. Actually what you would really like to hear is the opinion of every possible cable news personality upon it. You do not even want to hear about the speech itself, probably.

Nancy — no, I cannot bear to utter it. I must go breathe into a paper bag. “What has become of the country?” I ask, now, but not at any point before this. I am not sure civility can survive this assault.

Nancy Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech. Afterward, not before, when it might have done some good. She tore right through it, as if it were an established norm and she were the Trump administration. As if she were the Trump administration and it were the visa application of a person from one of now 13 countries. She tore right through those innocent pages, and they fell to the top of the desk, unheard — almost like a female accuser of Trump.

Truly it was an atrocious act, the likes of which the House had never seen before. Charles Sumner’s mournful ghost was appalled; Preston Brooks had merely beaten him with a cane, no paper involved. Ripping up paper! Oh, forbid it, ye merciful gods! (Am I at the right pitch?) Thank heavens we will be planting a trillion trees, to atone for this!

My at-long-last God, has she at long last no sense, at long last, of, at long last, decency?

