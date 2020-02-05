Twitter Trump is a different beast. His frequent forays on his favorite communications platform are usually rude and negative. He belittles his adversaries with childish nicknames like “Lyin’ Ted” or “Shifty Schiff.” His tweets preen with self-righteousness and drip with bitter scorn. Many Republicans preface their support for him by saying “I wish he’d tweet less.” There’s a reason for that: Twitter Trump is not someone you can feel proud of.

This dichotomy pulls the administration and his political team in different directions. Teleprompter Trump is open to bipartisan deals and craves increased support from minorities. Twitter Trump circles the wagons and incites the base to fight the attacking marauders outside the tiny, beleaguered camp. This pull between yin and yang makes it extremely difficult for anyone to know how to approach the administration or decide which official to deal with. It also prevents Trump from expanding his support beyond those who voted for him before.

It’s been obvious for some time that Trump needs to persuade people who haven’t backed him to change their minds. He has never had more than 46 percent job approval in the RealClearPolitics average, the worst performance of any president in the history of polling. This is despite a record of peace and prosperity that most presidents would envy. Twitter Trump drives people away whom Teleprompter Trump tries to attract.

This is Trump’s last chance to pivot away from his darker persona. He needs to build on Tuesday night’s success. More heartwarming moments like the one where he brought home a soldier who had been separated from his family because of repeated deployments to Afghanistan. Less telling the Squad to “go back” to countries they hadn’t emigrated from.

I’m not holding my breath. In the past, Trump has been able to keep a largely positive tone for a few weeks at a stretch. His ratings invariably rise as a result. But then something triggers him and gets angry. Dr. Jekyll disappears and nasty Mr. Hyde appears. Rinse, repeat.

A new, positive Teleprompter Trump doesn’t have to be pollyannish. It’s okay to draw sharp contrasts with political foes. Tuesday night’s gibes at Democratic support for socialized medicine and late-term abortion were negative but not personal or nasty. That approach is simply part of what good politicians do.

What won’t work is if Trump uses Twitter or his semi-scripted rally talks to reprise the old ways. Sharply personal attacks will get amplified by the media and drown out all the digital ads and warm photo ops his campaign team will prepare. Trump can change his image only if he succeeds in changing himself. Over four years into his political career, it’s clear that will be very hard for him to do.

Tuesday’s address and Wednesday’s Senate acquittal give Trump the perfect opportunity to turn over a new leaf. He can look at the past and show America how he will try to move on from it, or he can look for revenge and retaliation. His reelection chances may depend on his ability to consistently choose the first course and reject the second.