The theatrics of the State of the Union normally rely on the president’s delivery and the audience’s response. Trump’s greatest innovation was to turn himself less into a monologuing actor and more into a sort of reactionary Oprah Winfrey, sprinkling giveaways and surprise guests throughout the evening.

Janiyah Davis, a fourth-grade student, got an “Opportunity Scholarship” that, Trump suggested, would allow her to move out of a low-performing school, though in typical Trumpian fashion, the logistics are a little fuzzy. Retired Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee got a brigadier general’s stars and a lovely spotlight for his great-grandson, who dreams of serving in the Space Force. Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was recently diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom mid-ceremony. Military wife Amy Williams got her husband, Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams, back from a deployment to Afghanistan.

As was the case with “The Apprentice” and its various spinoffs, Trump got as much as he gave out in these exchanges. On “The Apprentice," the real prize was Trump’s ability to promote his reputation as an authoritative executive. During the State of the Union, Trump won himself the ability to use school choice as a wedge issue; the opportunity to burnish the Space Force and his meager anti-racist credentials; the loyalty of Limbaugh’s loyal dittoheads; and a chance to bind himself even more tightly to the military.

But Trump’s twisted brilliance as an entertainer doesn’t stop with these manufactured moments. His animus toward immigrants and his penchant for violent entertainment came together in the stories he likes to tell about violent crimes committed by undocumented people. Despite using lower crime rates to bolster his case for the condition of the country, Trump provided a detailed narration of one such “gruesome spree of deadly violence.”

It was as if the State of the Union was a network programming block rather than a discrete event: If you were growing tired of the heartwarming reality television moments, a bloody drama was just around the corner, complete with a grieving brother in the audience. Prefer your violence international rather than domestic? Trump was ready with the tragic story of Kayla Mueller’s captivity and death at the hands of the Islamic State.

The Obamas may have a big Netflix deal to lend their brand to wholesome issue programming. But if “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf gets tired of making case-of-the-week crime dramas for network television, Trump may have his post-presidency career all figured out.

Maybe given his other programming decisions, the real surprise of the evening was that Trump didn’t re-up his accolades for the cinematically named Conan, the dog injured in the raid that killed Mueller’s captor, the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Or maybe Trump, genius programmer that he is, recognized that horrifying tales of idealism despoiled don’t mix well with heartwarming animal stories.

But that doesn’t mean the one-man television network didn’t do heartwarming at all during the State of the Union. Trump is a lot of things, but kitschy is prominent among them.

The speech was full of cuts to adorable toddlers and schmaltzy, Disney-esque lists of American heroes. Trump exhorted the audience to remember that “We are Americans. We are the pioneers. We are the pathfinders. We settled the New World, we built the modern world, and we changed history forever by embracing the eternal truth that everyone is made equal by the hand of Almighty God.” And the Limbaugh bit, which presented a vicious cultural warrior as a cuddly old man, was the ultimate in sentimentality — vulgar and dishonest, but probably very effective for its intended audience.

The most revealing line in Trump’s State of the Union address came near the close, when he declared that “this nation is our canvas, and this country is our masterpiece.” When Trump says “our,” he frequently means “my,” and that substitution has never been more apt than here. If the president gets those four more years Republicans cheered for, it will be because he is unusually deft at seizing control of that canvas and filling it up with vivid images and moments. Americans may not be able to agree on whether that work is a masterpiece or a moral disaster. But either way, we won’t be able to look away.