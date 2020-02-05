Despite that African Americans and white people use marijuana at roughly equal rates, black Americans are three-and-a-half times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than their white counterparts. In some places in Virginia, this disparity is even greater. These arrest rates do not begin to capture the full impact of marijuana prohibition on minority communities. The alleged smell of marijuana is often used as flimsy justification to stop, search and detain people in communities of color. In many cases, no marijuana is found, but it allows law enforcement to interrupt citizens’ lives. Despite strong protestations from civil liberty advocates, the “marijuana reform” bill favored for passage in the Democratic-controlled legislature would allow these detentions to occur, even if marijuana were decriminalized.

Another serious problem is the impact that a conviction for low-level marijuana possession can have on non-citizens and young people. Even one conviction for marijuana possession can result in serious immigration consequences for non-citizens and drive our undocumented neighbors further into the shadows. Young people can lose student financial aid and start off their young careers with a criminal record that can never be expunged.

The bill under consideration in Richmond would not address either of these issues and would continue to make possession of marijuana a crime for those younger than 21.

Finally, the bill that is most likely to be passed would also create new crimes, such as smoking while driving. Virginia’s driving while intoxicated laws already cover those who operate a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana, so the addition of this offense would do nothing to enhance community safety. Virginia seems resigned to continue its tough-on-crime legacy by preventing any criminal justice reform from passing without increasing punishment elsewhere in the code.

Luckily, there are other options. Bills pending in the legislature, such as those patroned by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Prince William) and Del. Joshua G. Cole (D-Fredericksburg), H.B. 1507, would make marijuana reform meaningful.

There is room for robust debate on the short-term merits of legalization versus decriminalization. As we see it, however, marijuana reform is a matter of civil rights and racial justice, and, as such, it must center on ending racial disparities in arrests, convictions and collateral consequences. A reform that fails to address the stark racial inequities caused by prohibition of marijuana is no reform at all.