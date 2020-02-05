However prematurely and unfairly, the media likely will raise the stakes for both Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former vice president Joe Biden. While Biden seems to have had the poorer outing in Iowa, he still has Nevada and South Carolina to fall back on where increased voter diversity should work in his favor. The situation is more dire for Warren, who is not favored to win either Nevada or South Carolina. If she cannot win in her own backyard, the pundits will question, where is she going to win?

Even more so, the decision point for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is drawing near. She put enormous resources, time and energy into Iowa and is so far a few points of the former vice president, but nevertheless remains far behind the two leaders. Does she stick in there, hoping that Biden continues to slide and that former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg loses his allure, or does she get out to endorse one of the moderates and perhaps set herself up as a vice-presidential contender?

As for the top finishers (apparently) in Iowa — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Buttigieg — it is far from clear whether New Hampshire, which is next door to Sanders’s home state, will make or break either of them. (Remember, Sanders clobbered Hillary Clinton in 2016 with 60 percent of the vote, so expectations are perhaps higher for him.) However, what they do not want to happen is to fall back into the pack, allowing Biden, Warren or Klobuchar to climb into the top tier.

Meanwhile, in light of the Iowa fiasco, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg announced he was expanding his Super Tuesday spending spree. The Post reports that Bloomberg “authorized his advisers Tuesday morning to double television spending for his own presidential campaign, as his advisers have become more bullish on his odds of success. The increase represents a massive escalation of what is already the most costly campaign for the Democratic nomination in U.S. history. The campaign has also been authorized to hire more staff, said a person familiar with the strategy.” He announced that in California alone he will have 800 staffers.

Bloomberg is benefiting from two factors, aside from his near unlimited financial resources and the lack of clarity in the first contest. First, the rest of the field, by and large, is ignoring him, understandably wary of giving the multibillionaire too much attention. While the debate rules were changed for the Feb. 19 event to eliminate the donor requirement, there is no guarantee Bloomberg will qualify. His competitors might stop complaining that the rules were changed and start figuring out how to tackle him if he gets on stage. Second, as the other contenders bicker about the particulars of health care or fundraising techniques, Bloomberg is, in essence, already running a general election race against President Trump, through punches and insults and calling out his lawlessness. It is a reminder that, while Democrats insist they need an alternate message to beat Trump, they also need an effective combatant. Right now, Bloomberg is stepping up to fill that role.

In short, New Hampshire rather than Iowa may now play the winnowing role. Voters there will certainly be picking over the choices at town halls. However, in a party obsessed with electability, they may also have one eye on either national and other state polls for signs that Biden is slipping or losing African American support. Unless the former vice president can do well enough to maintain the argument that his best days will follow New Hampshire, he may not make it out of the Granite State.