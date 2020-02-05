Such predictions treat the coming acquittal as a precedent roughly along the lines of a Supreme Court case, constraining future actors and, in this case anyway, effectively rewriting the Constitution in dramatic fashion — leaving the impeachment clause a near-dead letter.

Is that how it works?

As the Trump impeachment illustrated, we do look to the few historic instances of impeachment as relevant precedents when new cases come along. Thus, we take the Clinton acquittal to stand for the principle that lying about private conduct is not impeachable. The Andrew Johnson impeachment, while more complicated, incorporates a principle that even severe policy disagreements don’t justify impeachment and removal. And we look to those trials as well for guidance on pertinent procedures. (Of course, the weight of precedent didn’t constrain Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his caucus from voting not to call witnesses for the first time in any impeachment trial — not just those of presidents — in the nation’s history.)

On reflection, it’s odd that this should be the case.

Court decisions have precedential force based on a welter of factors that are almost entirely absent from the small body of Senate decisions in impeachment cases. For starters, of course, senators’ decisions are understood to be political, ideally grounded in fidelity to constitutional values — a grave failing in this case — but not subject to the reasoned argument structure of the law.

More than that, however, court decisions reside in a lattice structure of innumerable decisions by other courts, dissents, judgments by the legal and academic communities, systems of appellate review, accepted modes of interpretation and argument and, critically, outlets for correction of aberrant opinions, all of which promote consistency and correctness.

If a similar outlet existed for impeachment, we would expect Trump’s acquittal to be ignored going forward and “overruled” at the first opportunity; its absence of principle and contempt for justice would make it the Dred Scott or Korematsu of the impeachment world. But I assume such a universal condemnation is not in the cards, at least not for a generation or two, in our bitterly divided political world.

Yet there are still at least two other important factors that will determine the precedential force of the Trump acquittal.

The first is whether history concludes that the factual allegations against Trump were true and proved.

We can safely predict that Trump himself, along his hardcore base, will proclaim that he was the blameless victim of an attempted coup.

Ironically, this position would tend to diminish the precedential force of the acquittal. If the charges were simply false, and Trump were an innocent man, there would be no precedent set for letting off future guilty presidents.

But anyway, it won’t happen. Influential senators such at Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander (R) already have said that the House managers proved their case. And really, no other reasonable conclusion is possible; the proof was overwhelming, with or without former national security adviser John Bolton’s testimony. Moreover, the drip of revelations in coming months will reinforce the only logical conclusion. History will record that the Senate acquitted Trump even though he did everything he was alleged to have done.

The second pivotal factor is the outcome of November’s election. Republicans have throughout the impeachment argued for letting the people decide, insisting that removal would preempt the popular will. If Trump loses, and particularly if senators who voted to acquit lose with him, it could be taken as a higher, popular judgment of condemnation of his behavior — in effect, reinstating the constitutional norm.

Then again, if Trump is reelected, it will be as if the electorate had voiced its support for the acquittal. In that event, it will be hard to dispute the argument that the impeachment clause has been neutered.

The upshot is that this November, the Constitution itself will be on the ballot. Even another razor-thin Trump victory will validate the abominable judgment that the Senate is poised to deliver Wednesday. Then God help us when the next president decides to follow Trump’s corrupt path, because the Constitution won’t be able to.