Big-time network news anchors don’t take such extraordinary steps to address a couple of disapproving tweets. They do take such extraordinary steps to address a flood of disapproving, nasty, expletive-filled, angry tweets, which is exactly what came King’s way after an interview with three-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie regarding her friendship with Kobe Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26.
That interview yielded the following exchange:
KING: It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of sexual assault charge which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?”LESLIE: It’s not complicated for me at all. There was a few times that we’ve been in a club at the same time. Kobe’s not the kind of guy — never been like, you know, ‘Lis, go get that girl, or tell her, or send her this.’ I have other NBA friends that are like that. Kobe — he was never like that. I just never have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman, or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.KING: But Lisa, you wouldn’t see it, though. As his friend, you wouldn’t see it.LESLIE: And that’s possible. I just don’t believe that. And I’m not saying things didn’t happen. I just don’t believe that things didn’t happen with force.KING: Is it even a fair question to talk about it considering he’s no longer with us and that it was resolved or is it really part of his history?LESLIE: I think that the media should be more respectful at this time. It’s like if you had questions about it, you had many years to ask him that. I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy. I mean, it went to trial.KING: The case — it was dismissed because the victim in the case refused to testify, so it was dismissed.LESLIE: And I think that that’s how we should leave it.
The Twitter account for King’s morning program circulated a promo citing that portion of the interview:
.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie said Kobe Bryant’s legacy is "not complicated" for her, despite the @Lakers icon being accused of rape in 2003. https://t.co/G96IZw5Z70— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020
And Twitter bombarded King with a set of arguments that had already been thrashed out in the public square — namely, that it is improper, somehow, to discuss the sexual assault case against Bryant upon his death. People had opinions:
Why would Gayle King even bring that up about Kobe Bryant? Yes, I understand she has a job to do. Certain things I feel should be omitted out of respect of the tragedy. Especially for your own, but I digress.— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) February 5, 2020
That Gayle King interview was done in poor taste...Kobe’s family haven’t even buried him and his rape allegations which he was exonerated of are being brought up 👎🏾— queenyams. (@angieyams) February 5, 2020
I've known Gayle King for more than twenty years. She's a lovely woman and a former client. That said, I found her comments & line of questioning re: Kobe Bryant, who hasn't even been laid to rest, to be unthoughtful & totally unnecessary.— Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) February 5, 2020
Rapper 50 Cent, with his 11 million followers, blasted King (note: the embedded video contains profane commentary):
👀what is this, wait somebody gotta help me understand why they keep doing this. 🤷🏽♂️i apologize for my language in advance let’s talk about this. pic.twitter.com/zpKu58SQwc— 50cent (@50cent) February 5, 2020
There was much, much more, as commentators wondered what “kinda issues do Gayle King and Oprah have involving black men?”; ripped King for waiting “until someone dies to tear down their legacy? That’s some wack s[---]."; and so on.
In a statement to the Erik Wemple Blog on Wednesday evening, King said, “I understand why people are upset seeing that clip out of context. I hope they will now watch the entire wide ranging interview. We asked a longtime friend of Kobe Bryant’s to talk to us about his legacy and their friendship and Lisa Leslie did exactly that,” reads the statement.
In her videotaped discussion, King expanded on the episode, directing considerable disappointment at her own employer. At issue was a tweet from a CBS Twitter account that excerpted the sexual-assault portion of the interview. King said, “For the network to take the most salacious part, when taken out of context, and put it up online for people who didn’t see the whole interview is very upsetting to me, and that’s something I’m going to have to deal with with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that."
Let’s take the issues by their order of magnitude. Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez tweeted out a link to a Daily Beast story regarding the Bryant sexual assault case shortly after his death. She was pummeled by complaints about taste and timing. Show some decorum, went the gist. Wait a day or a week.
Well, King did wait. Not only did she wait, but she approached the issue with the sort of finesse and sensitivity that you’d expect from a big-time network anchor. She feathered the questions about the sexual assault case into a broader conversation about Bryant’s legacy and his close friendship with Leslie. The sequence about sexual assault moved the session from hagiography to journalism.
In her video statement, King talked about her own recollection of the NBA star: “I have been with Kobe Bryant on many social occasions. He was very kind and very warm to me and I felt that we had a friendly relationship. I, too, am mourning his loss, just like everybody else. I still am shocked by it. It’s tragic and untimely, and the last thing I would want to do is disparage him at this particular time. And I hope people understand that.”
To hear Merriam-Webster tell it, “disparage” means to “speak slightingly about” someone. In her interview with Leslie, King did no such thing, as she offered a friend of Bryant’s a chance to reflect on his life, including an episode that Bryant didn’t much care to elaborate upon.
As for King’s beef with CBS News over the interview tweet? Come on. Promotion of articles, interviews, podcasts and every other form of journalistic content requires abridgment in some form or another. The exchange between King and Leslie about Bryant’s sexual assault case was a fine candidate for Twitter. Something to be proud of.
