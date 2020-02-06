KING: It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of sexual assault charge which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?”

LESLIE: It’s not complicated for me at all. There was a few times that we’ve been in a club at the same time. Kobe’s not the kind of guy — never been like, you know, ‘Lis, go get that girl, or tell her, or send her this.’ I have other NBA friends that are like that. Kobe — he was never like that. I just never have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman, or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.

KING: But Lisa, you wouldn’t see it, though. As his friend, you wouldn’t see it.

LESLIE: And that’s possible. I just don’t believe that. And I’m not saying things didn’t happen. I just don’t believe that things didn’t happen with force.

KING: Is it even a fair question to talk about it considering he’s no longer with us and that it was resolved or is it really part of his history?

LESLIE: I think that the media should be more respectful at this time. It’s like if you had questions about it, you had many years to ask him that. I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy. I mean, it went to trial.

KING: The case — it was dismissed because the victim in the case refused to testify, so it was dismissed.

LESLIE: And I think that that’s how we should leave it.