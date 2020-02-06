Today, the President of the United States welcomed you to the White House and spent almost two hours answering so many questions that he didn’t eat his own lunch (1). He graciously gave you a couple of items on the record and then spoke frankly, honestly (2), and most importantly in good faith that it was off the record. Our only agenda was to give you an idea of what the President was going to say to the country in his third State of the Union Address.

It was so disappointing that not even an hour passed before we were inundated with inquiries, as someone or perhaps a few in the group chose to leak out most of what was said. What’s worse, some of the details were things the President specifically asked you not to share.

To me, it is the height of hypocrisy that a press who bemoans the perceived lack of ethical behavior in this Administration, so brazenly violates its own ethical standards. The media cries for more access but cannot adhere to a simple agreed upon standard of off-the-record, which allowed your colleagues who were not in attendance, to break the news for you.

Call me naïve, but it is my belief that old-fashioned accountability should be applied to a press corps that has sadly failed to hold itself to its very own standards. Accountability is, after all, one of the five core principles of journalism. “We hold the powerful accountable” is a mantra that many in the press righteously shout from every news desk in this county. I ask – who holds all of you accountable? (3)

President Trump has been the most transparent and accessible (4) President in modern history, giving unfettered access in a variety of ways. When the President of the United States invites such esteemed journalists to the White House for an off-the-record lunch and conversation on such an important day, it is beyond disappointing and frankly shameful that some in the group chose to immediately walk out of the building and break its promise and in the process, a core principle of ethical journalism.

To those of you who attended and participated in the spirit for which it was intended, thank you very much.

In closing I must say that for once I wouldn’t mind if this email leaked, but somehow I doubt anyone will want to admit to this complete lapse in integrity. (5)

Sincerely, Stephanie Grisham