* Marie Yovanovitch powerfully explains why you have to do the right thing even when it’s risky.
* Daniela Porat and Patricia Callahan have some great reporting documenting how Evenflo marketed some of its booster seats as “side-impact tested” knowing that children could be injured or killed using them in side impacts. Clearly, the answer is less regulation.
* Dahlia Lithwick traces how Trump’s lifelong belief that the law is for suckers has determined the shape of his presidency.
* Jenna Johnson reports on Texas Democrats’ efforts to overcome the hurdles Republicans have placed on registering and voting, to make things more competitive in the state.
* Lauren Weber reports on the loophole private insurance companies use to preapprove treatments then later change their minds and stick patients with huge bills.
* Jason Hancock, Crystal Thomas, and Bryan Lowry report on an audit in Missouri finding that when he was attorney general there, Sen. Josh Hawley appears to have used state resources to advance his personal political interests.
* Jeff Hauser and David Segal explain why it’s so important who the next president hires to fill out positions in the executive branch.
* Brian Rosenwald explains how Rush Limbaugh got to be such an influential figure.