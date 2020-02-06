One seemingly shared source of contempt, however, is the annual revealing of the “Brutally Honest Oscar Ballots.” For years now, Scott Feinberg of the Hollywood Reporter has been rolling out interviews in which anonymous Oscar voters explain the reasoning behind their votes. For years, the assembled wags howl in outrage as we learn just how little the people voting on these awards really know about the movies in question and just how bad their taste truly is. If only we, the critical masses, could make the choices! We’d do so much better.

I must confess: I love the “Brutally Honest Oscar Ballots.” I love them so much. They’re the perfect antidote to everyone who thinks that these awards actually mean … well, much of anything.

Consider, for instance, one offering from this year. An anonymous female member of the actor’s branch revealed her preferences to Feinberg, and those preferences are occasionally hilariously silly. One example: “ ‘Little Women’ was badly acted and confusing, and I have no idea why they cast four British actresses to play American girls.” “Badly acted” and “confusing” are subjective, of course — and I think there is something to be said against the convoluted structure of Greta Gerwig’s screenplay, which seems designed to appeal to longtime fans of the source material while leaving newcomers in the dust — but it’s the bit about Brits playing Americans that jumps out.

One assumes that this anonymous voter is herself an American and is annoyed to see jobs Americans would happily do get exported to foreigners — a bias that would also explain why she would prefer “an American director” win Best Picture. Specifically, Quentin Tarantino. This modest bit of xenophobia, in theory, undermines the rest of her choices: How can we take her ballot seriously if this is the metric by which she measures art?

Fair enough! But such complaints are, frankly, no sillier than those we see from critics writing about the awards season sans ballot. On the mild xenophobia front, I defy you to make heads or tails of this piece on the evils of “Parasite” being nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film (previously the “foreign language” category). The double nod for Bong Joon-ho’s fable about income inequality either gives it too great an advantage — it could win twice! — or puts it at too great a disadvantage — it will win zero awards because people assume it will be supported in the other category! — on Oscar night.

Speaking of not seeing the movies: one constant revelation in these ballots is how many voters don’t, you know, bother. Even after the nominations are announced, the number of films to see is whittled down. I’ve never forgotten this 2016 “Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot” entry from an anonymous exec, who admitted he never saw “Mad Max: Fury Road.” You know. The easiest Oscar movie ever to watch and enjoy. The movie that made all those best-of-the-decade lists. That one. That movie. Couldn’t find the time. Voted for the Oscars anyway.

All of which is to say that wasting time on breaking down the Oscars as some sort of measure of societal progress — getting worked up over snubs; pumping your fist every time one of your favorites wins — is an enormous waste of time. A deeply foolish enterprise. We should treat it as nothing more than an industry trade show, albeit one with famous people. An upscale Clios, if you will. And no one would wage a death struggle over the Clios, now would they?

Still. All that said. If Tarantino doesn’t finally win best director or Best Picture for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” we riot. Who’s with me?