.@SpeakerPelosi responds to @realDonaldTrump's rebuff of those who "pray" for him: "I don't know if the president understands about prayer...I pray hard for him because he is so off the track of our Constitution." Adds, his comments about @SenatorRomney were "without class" pic.twitter.com/SBKngyU8yC— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 6, 2020
She needled Trump as few dare to: “I extended a hand of friendship to him, to welcome him as the president of United States, to the people’s house. It was also an act of kindness because he looked to me a little sedated,” she said. "I shredded his ‘state of his mind’ address.” She dubbed the State of the Union a “manifesto of mistruths” and further took Republicans to task. She said, “It was a serious breach to start shouting ‘four more years’ on the floor of the House.” Democrats who are worried about Republicans’ pearl-clutching over her ripping up the State of the Union text or think she has stooped to his level should take note: This is how one stands up to a bully — with dignity, a clear sense of right and wrong, and some showmanship.
Pelosi declared herself “liberated,” and indeed she is. Her impeachment managers put on an extraordinary case, convincing most Americans that Trump abused his office and obstructed Congress (according to polls) while exposing the moral feebleness of Republicans.
On matters of policy, she pointed out that despite a strained relationship with Trump, they had passed the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada (which she rightly took credit for amending significantly so as to gain wide bipartisan support) and kept the government open. She challenged him to make good on his promise to pass an infrastructure bill and a bill to reduce drug prices (pointing out that she insisted a handout to Big Pharma be taken out of the trade agreement).
It was a spirited display and an example for her members, for Senate candidates and for presidential contenders. Do not allow Trump’s vile language to go without response. Do not let him claim credit for what others accomplished. (On this, Democrats should persistently rebuke him for fraudulently presenting President Barack Obama’s accomplishments as his own.) And most of all, do not allow him and his idolaters to claim the spiritual and moral high ground. Their dishonesty, bullying (as we saw in the form of threats from the White House, declaring Democrats should “pay” for impeachment), cruelty, denigration of faith (yes, it is they who disrespect prayer and people of true faith) and egregiously unbecoming behavior must be called out consistently and dramatically in such ways that the media will report it.
For those who might have felt depressed after the Senate trial, Pelosi should have put a spring back in their step. Ever the fighter, she shows Democrats and the country at large that Trump can be tamed and beaten.
