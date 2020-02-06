At this point, should we even care who won the Iowa caucuses?

Let’s step back and remember that Iowa only matters so much because it’s first. Candidates (and reporters) spend a lot of time there, and supposedly we get to see who has the personal charm and organizational skill to mount an effective campaign. We got a pretty look at what the candidates were capable of, so mission accomplished on that score.

The result is then supposed to catapult the winner to great heights of acclaim, which didn’t happen because we still aren’t completely sure who won. But that’s not a bad thing. Given that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg are neck-and-neck, with Sanders apparently winning the popular vote and Buttigieg ahead by the tiniest of margins in the delegate count (at least as of this writing), we can say that they both did well. Congratulations to them.

Of course, we want the Iowa Democratic Party to eventually lock down exactly who won how many delegates. But let’s be realistic: Iowa only makes up about 1 percent of the total delegates that determine the party’s nominee, so if one or two of their delegates swing one way or the other, it will almost certainly have no impact on who that nominee is.

Give credit to Sanders, who said as much at a news conference on Thursday. Speaking of himself and Buttigieg, Sanders said, “This difference, no matter who inches ahead in the end, is meaningless, because we are both likely to receive the same number of national delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.”

I realize it’s frustrating to feel as though there was no definitive outcome, so let me give you one: Sanders and Buttigieg both did well. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) did okay. Former vice president Joe Biden didn’t do so well, especially for the candidate considered the national front-runner. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and everyone else were also in Iowa.

There. Satisfied?

If your answer is no, ask yourself why it’s so important to know who won Iowa. Do you feel you can’t make a decision about who you’ll vote for otherwise? Because that would be ridiculous.

Maybe it feels as though you sat through a whole movie and the power went out just before the climactic scene. But the movie actually just started, and it’s humming right along. Now we get to see how the candidates do in New Hampshire and Nevada and South Carolina and every other state. With each passing day, Iowa should matter less and less.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some very important lessons to be taken from the Iowa debacle. The first is that caucuses are an abomination and should be banished from our electoral process. We all know how they discriminate against people who can’t show up at a specific time and stay for hours — people who don’t control their work schedule, parents of young children, people with disabilities, among others. But by being transparent in reporting three different sets of results (initial votes, votes after reallocation of candidates who didn’t meet a 15-percent threshold in a given caucus, and “state delegate equivalents”) the Iowa Democratic Party showed everyone how absurd it is to not have a system where people just vote and the person with the most votes wins.

The second lesson is that it’s really, really dumb to think you can drop an app on a bunch of (often elderly) volunteers spread across some 1,600 polling locations without testing it or training them properly, and expect everything to operate according to plan. Or, in broader terms, states need to work extra hard to make sure their voting and tallying systems are simple, reliable and secure.

Finally, maybe the rest of us should be willing to accept that election results may not be available within an hour or two of the polls closing, and it would be better to make sure they’re accurate — even if it takes a day or two to get it right. We may have to grapple with the possibility that we won’t even know who the next president is going to be on election night in November.

But in the meantime, Iowa should be a cautionary tale for every other state with an upcoming primary or caucus. Let’s hope they’re not too confident about whether they can pull it off.