A crowd of supporters who had equally learned a painful lesson gathered around him and emitted loud cheers — in an embarrassed way that showed they had really understood the moral of impeachment. “It was evil,” Trump continued bravely, barely able to hold his head up in public after the severity of the censure he had almost but not quite experienced. “It was dirty cops, it was leakers and liars, and this should never, ever happen to another president, ever.”
“But this is what the end result is,” Trump continued, holding up an issue of The Washington Post with the headline “Trump acquitted.” The chastened crowd cheered, chastenedly.
“We went through hell unfairly,” Trump went on, the mortification in his tone evident. “Did nothing wrong. Did nothing wrong.” His remorse was plain for all to see.
“And Mitch McConnell, I want to tell you, you did a fantastic job,” Trump said, obviously struggling to go on considering the heaviness of the ignominy placed upon his shoulders.
“Then you have some who used religion as a crutch. They never used it before. An article written today. Never heard him use it before. But today, you know, it’s one of those things. It’s a failed presidential candidate, so things can happen when you fail so badly running for president,” Trump said, barely coherent from the sheer weight of his dishonor.
Trump alluded briefly to the original offense in a subdued and contrite tone: “A phone call. A very good phone call. I know bad phone calls."
He reflected upon the severity of what he had just gone through. “I’ll probably have to do it again because these people have gone stone cold crazy. I’ve beat them all my life, and I’ll beat them again if I have to,” Trump concluded, in the unmistakable tone of one who understood what he had done wrong and what he had put the nation through, one who would carry the somber burden of that lesson with him for as long as he lived.
The crowd emitted a murmur of deep repentance.
Trump said many other things that additionally indicated his profound ruefulness and the new tone and direction he had in mind for the country upon emerging from this process. (“A lot of people forget Abe Lincoln. I wish he were here. I would give him one hell of an introduction. He was a Republican. Abe Lincoln. Honest Abe.” “When I first got to know Jim Jordan, I said, ‘Huh? He never wears a jacket. What the hell is going on?’ He’s obviously very proud of his body.”)
Solemnly, soberly, sadly, the president also described exactly which Republican congressmen he would cast in a remake of “Perry Mason” and then recounted, at length, Rep. Steve Scalise’s shooting ordeal. (“I think you set a record for blood loss. And Steve Scalise, I actually — honestly, I think you’re better-looking. … You weren’t that good-looking. You look good now. He looks better now, can you believe it? I don’t know what the hell that is. Better now.”)
“I just wanted to say that this reflection today is a small reflection of the kind of support you have all across the country,” Mark Meadows yelled in a voice riven with dismay and regret. “We’ve got your back.”
There were loud, obviously chastened, cheers. The cheers of those who had learned their lesson. They also clapped.
