* David Fahrenthold, Jonathan O’Connell, Carol Leonnig, and Josh Dawsey report that you’ve been putting more money in Donald Trump’s pocket than you probably thought:

President Trump’s company charges the Secret Service for the rooms agents use while protecting him at his luxury properties — billing U.S. taxpayers at rates as high as $650 per night, according to federal records and people who have seen receipts.
Those charges, compiled here for the first time, show that Trump has an unprecedented — and largely hidden — business relationship with his own government. When Trump visits his clubs in Palm Beach, Fla., and Bedminster, N.J., the service needs space to post guards and store equipment.
Trump’s company says it charges only minimal fees. But Secret Service records do not show that.

And Trump has spent one of every three days he’s been in office at one of his properties.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide who testified against President Trump during the impeachment inquiry, has been removed from his White House job.
On Friday afternoon, Vindman was escorted out of the White House, his lawyer said, a dismissal that came as Trump continue to rage against the attempt to remove him from office.
“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House,” David Pressman, Vindman’s attorney said in a statement. “LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful.”

If only he had committed war crimes, Trump would be celebrating him.