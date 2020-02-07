Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide who testified against President Trump during the impeachment inquiry, has been removed from his White House job.On Friday afternoon, Vindman was escorted out of the White House, his lawyer said, a dismissal that came as Trump continue to rage against the attempt to remove him from office.“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House,” David Pressman, Vindman’s attorney said in a statement. “LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful.”
If only he had committed war crimes, Trump would be celebrating him.
