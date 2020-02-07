Speaking in New Hampshire on Friday, Sanders read aloud a collection of recent headlines about Mayor Pete:

One described how Buttigieg “has most exclusive billionaire donors of any Democrat.” Another characterized the former mayor and management consultant as the party’s “big business candidate.” The Washington Post reported this week that the candidate, who began the race with next to no national name recognition, is “getting an even closer look from big-money donors following what some described as a surprising performance in the Iowa caucuses.”

It may have slipped your mind with everything else going on, but just a month and a half ago Elizabeth Warren was criticizing Buttigieg for holding a fundraiser in a wine cave. Remember that?

The basic facts are true enough. Sanders and Warren have eschewed big-money fundraisers not only out of conviction but because they can. Both of them, particularly Sanders, have had enough small donors to sustain their campaigns. Buttigieg, on the other hand, has gone a more traditional route of asking people who are capable of writing checks for a couple thousand dollars to do just that.

AD

AD

But the critique isn’t about the contributions themselves, it’s about what they’re supposed to represent. So is it fair?

The answer is a little complicated. It’s certainly true that Sanders and Warren propose more sweeping policy change, including a wealth tax, that billionaires are not going to like. But you could also argue that Buttigieg’s economic proposals are still quite progressive. He wants a $15 minimum wage, greater protections for unions, expanded government spending on things like child care, health care, and family leave, and so on.

In other words, Buttigieg, and some other candidates including Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar, are proposing a fairly standard Democratic agenda, which these days would entail significant change. But one of the key ways Warren and Sanders differ from Buttigieg in particular is that while they all see some of the same problems in the economy (like inequality), he tells a story without villains. His plan doesn’t talk about Wall Street or billionaires, while Sanders and Warren do.

AD

AD

I suspect that helps a great deal in Buttigieg’s ability to continue to raise money from them. Nobody likes to be told that they’re the problem, and the rich tend to be extremely thin-skinned. So if you’re a Wall Street titan with liberal beliefs on social issues, Buttigieg is just your kind of guy — he won’t make you feel bad, and all he’ll ask from you is some slightly higher taxes and maybe a bit more vigorous enforcement of existing laws.

Interestingly enough, it seems that the denizens of Wall Street are relatively unconcerned about Sanders, because they don’t believe he can win and don’t believe he can pass the policies he’s proposing even if he did.

By contrast, they expressed a good deal more consternation about Elizabeth Warren during her period of greatest strength in the polls. They apparently thought Warren was more likely to succeed in making their lives difficult because she has a deeper understanding of how to use government power against them.

AD

AD

They might or might not be right about all that. What we can certainly say is that there would be a personnel difference between Warren and Sanders on the one hand and Buttigieg on the other: Given their beliefs about the pernicious effect of Wall Street on the economic fortunes of ordinary Americans, Warren and Sanders wouldn’t be staffing out the regulatory apparatus with alums of Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. Buttigieg, on the other hand, well might. At least a few.

And that makes a great deal of difference. Which is why it would be an excellent area to explore, say in Friday night’s debate. Instead of some back-and forth about who really loves billionaires (and I’m sure that by the time of the debate Buttigieg will have come up with a pithy one-liner to hit back at Sanders), what if we had them talk about the criteria they’d use in hiring regulators at the Treasury Department? And what specific new laws and regulations they’d like to see, if any, on Wall Street?

Because after all, that’s what this is really about. If Sanders thinks it’s a problem that Buttigieg raises money from billionaires, it’s because he thinks that means Buttigieg won’t be tough enough on them in tax and regulatory policy. So they should hash out exactly what the implications for governing are, and what they intend to do.

AD

AD

Only one of the two actual billionaires in the Democratic race will be on that stage; Tom Steyer qualified, but Mike Bloomberg didn’t. And since it’s entirely possible that Bloomberg will stay in the race long enough to be one of the last remaining candidates, spending ungodly sums to force his way up the polls, he ought to answer some questions about how his spectacular wealth shapes his perspective and how he’d govern. From what we know of him it’s hard to see Bloomberg becoming a traitor to his class, but you never know.