Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wanted a larger voter turnout in Iowa (it looks more like 2016′s) to change the electorate and give him a resounding victory, but he’ll take what he got. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg smartly declared victory before the official tally was announced, proving that you can start as a blank slate and earn the pre-Iowa hype. Sanders and Buttigieg have likely punched their tickets for now, though both still need to prove they can lock in black voters.

It’s a more mixed bag for others. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) unity message and deep organization in Iowa preserved a third-place finish after a rocky couple of months under the microscope. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is still raising money and carving a path as an alternative to “too young” and “too old.” Joe Biden’s less-than-stellar showing makes New Hampshire “win, place, or show for Joe,” though the former vice president is still counting on voters in South Carolina to give him a lifeline.

And there looms billionaire and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg — who may prove that these early states are just that: early. He’s placed his bid (and his vast wealth) on a national campaign beginning on Super Tuesday.

It’s been a slow, messy start, but it’s finally a start at winnowing the field and finding a nominee who can get everyone into the big tent to beat Trump. Let’s face it, running in a contested primary is the worst. These are people you know, with narrow differences and shared values. You wait with them in the wings at the same events. You can deliver each other’s stump speeches — all the stories, jokes and applause lines. And, yet, there you are biting and sniping and painting your opponents in the worst possible light.

A primary is, inevitably, a school cafeteria food fight — even when candidates say they are running a campaign based on issues. This is the unavoidable time during a heavily contested primary season when you open the opposition research books, which reveal every campaign finance report and publicly available document with the goods on your opponents. There’s some discomfort at this circular firing squad, but better for Democrats do the vetting in February than for Trump to do it in October.

How and when to deploy the research is always a judgment call; it can backfire badly. Candidates have waded into the attack waters with varying levels of success. When the Sanders camp was caught with a phone-bank script taking aim at Warren, it was a reminder that even an indirect criticism is still a negative hit. “I like Elizabeth Warren. [optional]” the script begins. “In fact, she’s my second choice. But here’s my concern about her.” Meanwhile, Biden, asked to contrast himself with Sanders, artfully offered up a not-so-subtle dig at the Vermont independent and self-described democratic socialist who caucuses with Senate Democrats. He said simply, “I’m a Democrat.”

Buttigieg found himself on the wrong side of the debate when he was skewered by Warren for his wine-cave fundraiser — who knew? But Buttigieg did his homework too and pushed right back at Warren for transferring money raised from some of those same wine-cave donors.

Klobuchar took on Buttigieg when he sought to elevate his non-Washington experience: “When we were in the last debate, Mayor, you basically mocked the hundred years of experience on the stage. … I think this experience works, and I have not denigrated your experience as a local official. I have been one. I just think you should respect our experience.” Bloomberg hasn’t been on stage with his rivals yet, but his wealth and record as mayor will come into sharp focus soon enough. Even narrow differences are magnified during a close primary, so voters should buckle up.

Will Democrats blow it? Maybe. Will there be a brokered convention? Possibly. Will your favorite candidate lose? Probably. Will there be a ticket that unites the ideological wings of the Democratic Party? I hope so.

I’m not worried about when Democrats will choose a nominee. Democrats want to beat Donald Trump. I’m worried about whether Democrats choose a nominee who will beat Donald Trump. Smart Democrats will choose a primary favorite, shed a tear if he or she drops out, and be ready to work hard to elect the nominee in November. When the food fight is over, the cafeteria will be cleaned. It’s up to Democrats to keep it clean and win the real fight.

