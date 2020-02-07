The good news is shared by people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. The president highlighted gains made by blacks in his State of the Union address, and it’s true that black unemployment continues to be near historic lows. But the gains have been even stronger over the past year for Latinos and whites. White unemployment dropped in January to 3.1 percent even as labor force participation grew. Latino unemployment ticked up slightly, but only because labor force participation exploded by nearly a percentage point. That can only help Trump with Latino voters in key states such as Florida, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina on Election Day.

Wages also continued to rise at a decent clip in January. They increased at a 3.1 percent annual rate, once again outpacing inflation. More work, more take-home pay; what’s not to like?

Voters are giving Trump credit for this even as they remain lukewarm to him overall. His economic job approval rating stands at 56 percent on the RealClearPolitics average, more than 10 points higher than his overall job approval rating. The president surely knows that he’s a lock for reelection if he can close that gap even a little. Republican strategists were disappointed that Trump chose to make immigration rather than the economy his signature issue going into the 2018 midterms. Hopefully, Trump won’t make the same mistake again.

The jobs report is even more stunning considering the strong headwinds blowing against job growth in key sectors. Trump’s trade conflict with China has hurt manufacturing and agriculture; employment in both sectors has dropped or been sluggish over the past year. Trump’s phase-one trade deal with China promises to help both groups, however, as it includes promises to buy more farm goods and reductions in tariffs by both sides. China’s coronavirus epidemic might halt some of the expected increase in U.S.-China economic activity, but it won’t stop it.

All this plays right into the story Trump wants to tell. His best case for reelection is to downplay his own behavior and focus attention on concrete improvements. He needs to get people to care more about the answer to Ronald Reagan’s famous question from his 1980 debate with President Jimmy Carter — “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” — than they do about his character. He needs to play up the risks that any Democratic nominee might pose to economic good times and ask voters whether they can afford to take that risk. Jobs reports such as this one make it likelier than ever that voters will take Trump’s bird in the hand over the Democrats’ two in the bush even if they don’t like the song that bird frequently sings.