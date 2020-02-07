No one predicted that Iowa would be a mess, and virtually no one outside Pete Buttigieg’s campaign thought the former South Bend, Ind., mayor would “win” (or be tied for a win or be perceived as a winner). Any prognostication that built in the assumption of a convincing win for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), let alone dubbed him the front-runner for the nomination (!), was not just wrong but foolish. (It reminds me of the original Star Trek TV series when Spock would proclaim their chances of escape from some dire situation were, say, 1,554, 271 to 1 rather than say, “poor.”)

Former defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld famously said “there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns.” In the context of the presidential race, we know (roughly) what candidates have raised and what organization they have on the ground. We do not know (i.e., the known unknowns) how voters will perceive the Iowa results, whether Sanders can ever burst through a ceiling of about 25 percent, where African American voters will land if former vice president Joe Biden fades, what will motivate which candidates to drop out, or whether Mike Bloomberg will qualify for the Feb. 19 debate and what that would entail. The list of known unknowns is so much larger than the list of knowns that candor should compel us all to fess up: No one can predict the eventual winner.

AD

AD

Someone can guess at the winner and turn out to be lucky. But that is fundamentally different from declaring with certainty the result of dozens of factors based on a sliver of information.

Unfortunately, the mirage of certainty produces hysterical reporting with wild swings in conventional wisdom. No one but Biden can win! No, Biden is finished! Sanders is the clear favorite! No, he will never break out beyond his base! The certainty with which these observations are propounded and the speed by which they shift leave voters dizzy, anxious and confused. Here is an inside tip: No one knows more than they do.

The ping-pong projections and zig-zagging commentary put undue pressure on campaigns, donors and even voters. They risk making premature, rash and uninformed decisions if they follow the snap predictions — predictions that change overnight or hour by hour — made by people with no more data than they have.

AD

AD

All of this should demand some humility in political reporting. It should compel us to describe what has or is happening, not what will happen. It should force us to listen more to voters and project onto them less of our own judgments about what makes a good candidate. It should force us to focus on candidate performance, which seems to impact voters more, than policy minutiae, which sails over most voters’ heads.

It does not make for good TV, I know, to answer “I have no idea” when asked questions such as: Is this a two-person race? Isn’t it curtains for Biden? Honesty, however, should compel us to temper judgments and watch what is going on in front or our eyes rather than cast our gaze over the horizon. We should all spend more time watching the crowd and less time giving a theatrical review based on our own biases. We should talk more to voters and less to each other. And for goodness sake, do not confuse social media with the real world.