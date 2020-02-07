Biden needed not only to deliver a boffo performance but to wound candidates pulling away from him in the polls. Senior Biden campaign officials promised he would draw strong contrasts with Sanders and make electability an issue. He started defensively, acknowledging his “hit” in Iowa and stating, “I’ll probably take a hit here.” But from there, he took off, defending Obamacare and laying into Sanders for not spelling out the cost of Medicare-for-all. He got the crowd on its feet to applaud Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the impeachment witness whom President Trump fired on Friday. To the applause of the crowd, Biden declared, “[Trump] should be pinning a medal on him and not on Rush Limbaugh.”

On foreign policy, Biden asserted, “America First is America alone.” He criticized the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and laid into Trump for dismissing brain injuries among American soldiers as “headaches.” He gave an impassioned answer damning Trump for abandoning Kurds in Syria, reminding the audience he opposed adding troops to Afghanistan. He acknowledged a mistake in voting for the Iraq War but made the case he knows how to restore U.S. credibility. He defiantly took credit for both the Iran deal and the Paris agreement.

This was a forceful, aggressive and alive Biden, there to remind us he’s far from beaten. He went after Sanders, blaming him for legislation that gave the gun industry an exemption from civil liability. “While you were representing your constituency [in a gun state] … all those folks in California, New York, Pennsylvania, they’re getting killed by the thousands,” he said. (Sanders confessed he had changed his mind on the issue.) Biden also took issue with court packing and turned it into an issue of electability and winning back the Senate. In contrast with past debates when he wandered into dangerous territory on race, he was clear and coherent on his record on civil rights.

Klobuchar had a sound-bite moment when she derided Buttigieg for playing the outsider card. Showing real passion, she declared, “We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where it got us.” On health care, she played the truth-teller, saying to Sanders, “I keep listening to the same debate on Medicare-for-all, but it’s not real. Two-thirds of Senate Democrats aren’t on the bill.” She continued: “It would kick 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years," adding, “I will build on the Affordable Care Act — not blow it up.”

Again and again, Klobuchar went back to her message: She’s someone who can run and win in red states and govern by bringing both sides together. On opioids, she demonstrated a remarkable, granular understanding of the issue. Her answer on abortion was vigorous, directing her fire at Trump for promising to punish women and/or doctors. She was forceful on voting rights and voter suppression as well. She cleaned Steyer’s clock for his rejection of the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, turning it into a discourse on governing in the real world and knocking Trump for offending and alienating the entire world. (”He blames the King of Denmark; who does that?")

Her closing was the most effective of the candidates', recounting a story of a man watching Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s funeral train. When asked if he knew Roosevelt, he responded, “No, but he knew me.” She talked about the importance of empathy in a president and stressed that she knows and will fight for the ordinary Americans who struggle.

As for Buttigieg, he made the case he is the way to unify the party. “It’s time to galvanize and energize, not polarize the American people around bold ideas and actually get things done.” He defended Biden when the moderators asked about Hunter Biden. “This is about abuse of power. We’ve got to draw a line here.” Asked about Soleimani, he gave a detailed, thoughtful explanation, clearing the commander-in-chief bar. “People in our uniform will do whatever the United States requires of them,” he said. “What they deserve in return is a president who will actually read the intelligence, pay attention to the international security situation, consult with our allies, keep U.S. politics out of it, and never commit our troops to a situation where they would have to go into harm’s way if there is an alternative."

Buttigieg also showed once more his understanding and real emotion on issues such as drug addiction and mental health. But he was thrown on the defense when asked about his record on race and drug arrests, trying to sidestep the avalanche of statistics the moderator dropped on him. It is on race, of course, where his campaign is most vulnerable. Attacked for taking money from billionaires, he defended taking money from whomever he can. “Mayor of South Bend, Ind. is not exactly an establishment fundraising powerhouse,” he retorted. He sounded like a grown-up ready to fight.

Warren had to show she was a viable, better choice for progressive voters than Sanders. Unfortunately, she seemed to disappear from the debate at moments. Her bumper-sticker answer on bringing all the troops home failed to account for the consequences. She called for an “independent commission" in the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s wrongdoing. Her best answer came in a spirited answer on endemic racism. She threw a punch at former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg for trying to buy his way into the Democratic race, and then accused everyone (except Klobuchar) of either being a billionaire or taking money from billionaires. On the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, she sounded downright reasonable, making the case for taking half a loaf. It was not, however, the sort of forceful performance she needed to topple the front-runners.

Sanders was, well, Sanders, ignoring the cost of Medicare-for-all, decrying Wall Street greed, boasting of his vote against the Iraq War and making clear he was the most dovish in the pack. He lacked a good answer on his voting record on guns. His opposition to the trade agreement only illustrated his ideological rigidity further.

WINNERS: Klobuchar, Biden and Buttigieg during the first half

LOSERS: Steyer, anyone who asked Steyer a question and Buttigieg on race