Unlike Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and the rest who offered convoluted and illogical explanations for letting Trump off the hook, Romney upheld his oath. He said in a speech for the ages on the Senate floor that he could tell his children and grandchildren that he “did my duty to the best of my ability believing that my country expected it of me.”

Meanwhile, the ever “troubled” and “concerned” Collins lamely offered in response to the Vindman firing that she “obviously” opposed retaliation, although she certainly had not done anything to prevent it. She weakly pleaded, “I think it’s important to understand that when you’re in an impeachment trial, you consider the evidence that is before you. You don’t try to make predictions.” Ah, but she did. She believed (then modified to an “aspirational” statement) that Trump would be chastened. No one who has observed this president could honestly have expected him to do anything other than seek vengeance, which is precisely what he did.

AD

AD

Romney told the Senate, “I’m aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters I will be vehemently denounced. I’m sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters.” He added, “Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?”

Sure enough, Trump led the mob, bashing Romney for draping himself in religion (again, this is projection on steroids). The Treasury Department, failing to measure up to the high standards of the Ukrainian government, continued its inquest into Hunter Biden, providing confidential financial information to senators. Precisely as House impeachment manager Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) predicted, “He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again. You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What’s right matters even less, and decency matters not at all.”

Schiff had also declared, “It is said that a single man or woman of courage makes a majority. Is there one among you who will say, ‘Enough?’”

Yes, Romney answered, I will say it. He should claim the attacks from Trump and his mob as a badge of honor.

For his courage, decency and intellectual honesty, we gratefully can say, well done, Sen. Romney.