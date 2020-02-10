STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, you’ve been making that case against the candidates who are taking money from billionaires, you made it at the debate, you’ve been making it all through the campaign. We just had Mayor [Pete] Buttigieg on. And he made no apologies for doing what he’s doing. He says it’s important to build the biggest coalition you can.

WARREN: You know, the coalition of billionaires is not exactly what's going carry us over the top.

The way I see it right now is that we have a government that works great for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. And that’s been true for decades, it’s gotten worse and worse and worse. So, we now have companies like Amazon and Eli Lilly and Halliburton that report billions of dollars in profits, pay nothing in taxes. …

People, Democrats and Republicans, get that they’re getting the short end of the stick. And what’s the reason for that? It’s corruption. It’s a Washington that makes — it’s a bunch of billionaires that make big campaign contributions or reach in their own pockets, like Michael Bloomberg does.

Here’s the thing. If it’s going to take sucking up to billionaires or being a billionaire to get the Democratic nomination to run for president, then all I can say is, buckle up, America, because our government is going to work even better for billionaires and even worse for everyone else.