Those two stories serve as footnotes to a single entry in a Fox News internal report titled “Ukraine, Disinformation, & the Trump Administration.” The report is the product of the network’s so-called Brain Room, a hive of 15 to 20 employees that supplies reports to anchors and producers at Fox News. Its early mandate was to provide facts for the on-screen text boxes that Fox News puts in its live coverage.

As this blog noted last week, the Brain Room has earned the awed reverence of Fox News personalities, for whom the word of the room’s analysts tends to end all disagreements. That’s no wonder, to judge from the Ukraine Brain Room timeline, first disclosed last week by a former worker at the network; it bears the byline of Bryan S. Murphy, a senior political affairs specialist for the network. The report stretches to 162 pages, 32 of which are footnotes.

In those footnotes rests the story of Fox News’s founding hypocrisy: That the mainstream media is a source of false and biased information and that Fox News is an oasis of reliability.

The opposite case emerges from the Ukraine timeline. In a pointed and powerfully written introduction, the document notes that regulars on Sean Hannity’s program — Fox News contributor John Solomon and the husband-and-wife legal team of Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing — served as merchants of disinformation on the Ukraine scandal. Meanwhile, the timeline makes copious references to sources whose reporting has withstood scrutiny.

Here is a look at the media sources that get the most rotation in the Brain Room report:

The numbers reflect the degree to which the country’s top newspapers break a disproportionate share of the country’s news. Drilling a bit deeper, they also reflect the rot at Fox News. A few of the items in the timeline reference instances in which Giuliani went on Fox News and spouted his wobbly perspective on the whole scandal. For example:

September 24, 2019: In a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, Giuliani said, “I never talked to a Ukrainian official until the State Department called me and asked me to do it. And then I reported every conversation back to them.” “But it’s all here, right here. The — the first call from the State Department, the debriefing of the State’s attorney,” Giuliani said, waving his phone as if to suggest he had messages proving it. (846)

As Josh Rogin noted in the Washington Post last September, that claim by Giuliani was laughable: “The newly released rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky reveals Giuliani’s various attempts to characterize his activity as a State Department initiative to be extremely misleading at best and outright lies at worst,” Rogin wrote. “In their conversation, Trump repeatedly urged Zelensky to deal with Giuliani to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s activity in Ukraine.”

It doesn’t matter whether the topic is Ukraine or the failings of some Democratic politician: Fox News routinely relies on the reporting of outlets that are slandered by its prime-time opinion hosts — particularly Hannity and Tucker Carlson. We wrote a series of posts on this phenomenon. It’s nice to see that someone at Fox News has confirmed the scam.

In a statement following the report’s emergence, Mitchell Kweit, senior vice president of the Brain Room, said: "The research division of Fox News produces a briefing book for all major stories, which serves as a standing collection of extensive data on major topics for internal use by all those in editorial functions. The Ukraine briefing book is nothing more than a comprehensive chronological account of what every person involved in the Ukraine controversy was doing at any identifiable point in time, including tracking media appearances of major players who appeared on Fox News and in many other outlets. The 200 page document has thousands of data points and the vast majority have no relation to Fox News — instead it’s now being taken out of context and politicized to damage the network.”