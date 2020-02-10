President Trump has again proposed reducing the value of federal retirement benefits while requiring most federal employees to pay more toward those benefits.In some cases, the benefits would be reduced only for future retirees, but in other cases, those already retired would face a cut, as well.The proposals, outlined in Trump’s budget released Monday, would require changes in law. They are likely to face opposition from Democrats in Congress and federal employee organizations that have thwarted them in prior years.
You know what would be great? If the next president tries to make working for the government an attractive option, so that we get and retain the best people and treat them the way they deserve.
* Griff Witte explores what life is like in Berlin, New Hampshire, where they’re still waiting for Trump’s “blue collar boom.”
* Gabriel Schoenfeld argues that Bernie Sanders wouldn’t be able to get past his radical past in a general election.
* Quinta Jurecic says that giving into despair would be the greatest gift you could give Trump, and explores ways of avoiding succumbing to it.
* Eric Boehlert looks at how the press is telling the story of impeachment through the eyes of the GOP.
* Kurt Bardella argues that with Trump launching retaliatory purges, now is the time for House Democrats to ramp up their oversight.
* Amanda Marcotte talks to Pete Buttigieg supporters to figure out what they love about him.
* Michael Kruse asks whether Bernie Sanders is taking over the Demoratic Party the way Trump did with the GOP.
* Susannah Luthi reports that big business may be warming to the idea of a public option.