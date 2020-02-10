Attorney General William P. Barr acknowledged Monday that the Justice Department would evaluate material that Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, had gathered from Ukrainian sources claiming to have damaging information about former vice president Joe Biden and his family — though Barr and other officials suggested Giuliani was being treated no differently than any tipster.
At a news conference on an unrelated case, Barr confirmed an assertion made Sunday by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) that the Justice Department had “created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified.”
Barr said he had established an “intake process in the field” so that the Justice Department and intelligence agencies could scrutinize information they were given.

Remember when Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton chatted about their grandkids for 20 minutes and Republicans lost their damn minds?

President Trump has again proposed reducing the value of federal retirement benefits while requiring most federal employees to pay more toward those benefits.
In some cases, the benefits would be reduced only for future retirees, but in other cases, those already retired would face a cut, as well.
The proposals, outlined in Trump’s budget released Monday, would require changes in law. They are likely to face opposition from Democrats in Congress and federal employee organizations that have thwarted them in prior years.

You know what would be great? If the next president tries to make working for the government an attractive option, so that we get and retain the best people and treat them the way they deserve.