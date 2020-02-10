Even if Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, places a close second in New Hampshire, the others have reasons to stay in, and Sanders could end up after Super Tuesday with a delegate lead that’s really hard to catch up to. That’s the argument for Sanders as clear favorite.

Now CNN’s Ron Brownstein has weighed in with a new piece that makes the case that the primaries are going to remain very hard to predict for longer than we expect.

Brownstein’s basic argument is that, based on what we’ve seen in Iowa and in various polls of New Hampshire and elsewhere, all of the candidates, Sanders included, are basically occupying niches of the Democratic primary electorate. None has yet shown the capacity to build a broad enough coalition to achieve commanding breakout status.

As Brownstein argues, Sanders’ coalition in Iowa was impressive in some respects: He led among young voters, those who don’t have a college degree, and those who self-identify as very liberal. But the Iowa results raise questions as to whether he can seriously expand beyond that coalition. In New Hampshire it remains to be seen if he can do better with older and moderate voters.

Meanwhile, Biden’s support is heavily confined to older voters -- including among working class white Democrats and African Americans, two constituencies that were supposed to heavily favor him -- and he’s performing just abysmally among younger voters, including not-that-young ones.

Buttigieg has his own version of this problem. Paradoxically, Brownstein notes, in Iowa Buttigieg amassed the broadest coalition by age, education, ideology and gender of all the candidates, and may be doing the same in New Hampshire. But he only has a broad coalition among whites; his support among blacks and Latinos is virtually nonexistent.

As for Warren and Klobuchar, neither is doing well enough with any subset of voters to be seriously competitive, at least for now.

A new Quinnipiac national poll shows some of these patterns. It finds Sanders doing far better among younger, very liberal, and non-college voters than among older, moderate, and educated ones. It finds Biden doing terribly among very liberal voters, and among all age groups except the oldest ones. It finds Buttigieg at an awful 4 percent among blacks. And so on.

As Brownstein concludes:

The big question is whether any of them can reach beyond the constituencies they are now attracting and pull away from the other candidates in the race. Unless someone emerges from the five-car pileup of the early states, Democrats are looking at a nomination contest that will remain undecided through early summer — and possibly into the party’s first multi-ballot contested convention since 1952.

So who has the most plausible case for being able to expand?

The case for Sanders is that winning is a very powerful form of persuasion. If Sanders wins decisively in New Hampshire, and follows with a strong showing in Nevada, constituencies among whom he has struggled will see him in a new light -- finding the familiar argument that he’s too radical suddenly less compelling.

The Quinnpiac poll illustrates why this is possible. It finds that after Iowa, 27 percent of Democrats and Dem-leaners say Biden has the best chance against Trump, with Sanders just behind him at 24 percent -- a very pronounced shift from two weeks ago, when those numbers were 44 percent and 19 percent. Imagine what a few more wins could do.

The case for Biden expanding his coalition later is that he has already shown he can amass the most racially broad coalition; once states with a lot of African Americans are allowed to vote, he’ll suddenly start looking more viable again. But Biden’s problem with young voters -- again, including not-so-young ones -- is unavoidably alarming, and it’s not clear whether that’s going anywhere.

The case for Buttigieg expanding his coalition is that, if Biden fades and Buttigieg emerges as the leading moderate, African Americans then may choose between Sanders and Buttigieg, and it’s not clear how that shakes out. But Sanders already has a large head start over Buttigieg among African Americans, due to his advantage among younger ones: A recent Post poll showed him leading among African Americans under 35.

There are countless other complications. Bloomberg’s spending is so enormous that its impact remains unpredictable. If Warren drops out, it’s plausible Buttigieg, and not Sanders, scoops up many of her educated “wine track” voters.

Still another possibility: If Biden hangs on into Super Tuesday and beyond, no matter how tenuously, he could prevent Sanders from expanding sufficiently among African Americans, allowing Buttigieg to be more competitive against Sanders with a less diverse coalition. Pushing in the other direction could be Bloomberg, who could cut off Buttigieg’s growth among moderates, to Sanders’ benefit.