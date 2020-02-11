To make matters more complicated, a significant chunk of the Democratic establishment is convinced that Sanders will lose in the general election, forcing them to suddenly take more seriously the candidacy of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has been on the air and on the trail in Super Tuesday states while other Democrats were wringing their hands about Iowa.

This state of affairs has prompted some prognosticators to envision a situation in which no candidate gets a majority. The question then becomes whether the candidate with a plurality has the inside track at the convention or whether the superdelegates, released on the second ballot, would supersede the voters and/or pick a complete wild card (e.g. Michelle Obama) to cap off the weirdest primary race since, well, the Republicans nominated a former-Democrat, former-pro-choice real estate developer with zero public-sector experience. In short, we are fast approaching the stage in the campaign where no one seems capable of winning it, but someone must.

AD

AD

The latest Quinnipiac national poll did not help clarify matters. “Sanders gets 25 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, while Biden gets 17 percent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg receives 15 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren gets 14 percent, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg receives 10 percent, and Senator Amy Klobuchar gets 4 percent. No other candidate tops 2 percent.” If you are keeping track, that is the second of four required polls Bloomberg would need to qualify for the Feb. 19 debate.

Even more striking, the African American vote has begun to shift away from Biden, a devastating development for the candidate who has been banking on keeping a strong majority of the voters. Now 22 percent of African Americans nationally favor Bloomberg, and 19 percent favor Sanders. (Warren lags with 8 percent, Buttigieg with merely 4 percent.) If Bloomberg continues to siphon off support among African Americans, it is not only Biden but also all of the other contenders who will suffer.

Bloomberg has been assembling a phalanx of endorsements from big-city mayors, many of them African American, including Mayor Mike Tubbs of Stockton, Calif.; former Philadelphia mayor Mike Nutter; Mayor London Breed of San Francisco; Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, S.C.; D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser; and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of Little Rock,. Bloomberg’s record on “stop and frisk” was widely assumed to make him a non-starter with African Americans. That does not appear to be the case, at least not yet.

AD

AD

The criteria of electability — which has been nothing more than a guessing game for pundits and voters alike — no longer seems to provide a definitive edge to any candidate (“27 percent say Biden has the best chance of winning against Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, while 24 percent say Sanders, 17 percent say Bloomberg, and 9 percent say Buttigieg”).

And if you look to the head-to-head match-ups, it is no longer clear who would do best against President Trump: “Bloomberg tops Trump 51 - 42 percent; Sanders defeats Trump 51 - 43 percent; Biden beats Trump 50 - 43 percent; Klobuchar defeats Trump 49 - 43 percent; Warren wins narrowly over Trump 48 - 44 percent; Buttigieg is also slightly ahead of Trump 47 - 43 percent.”

The good news for Democrats is that Trump remains deeply unpopular. His approval/disapproval rating (43 percent/53 percent) remains historically terrible. If he was looking for exoneration in the Senate, he did not get it. “Despite the acquittal, voters say 55 - 40 percent that the Senate voting to acquit President Trump does not clear him of any wrongdoing in the Ukraine matter. ... Voters say 59 - 35 percent that the Senate impeachment trial was conducted unfairly.” Democrats can at least celebrate the real possibility that they can flip the Senate — unless they pick a disastrous top-of-the-ticket nominee who will sink them all.