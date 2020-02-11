The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 11, 2020
I will be sending a formal request to the IG shortly.https://t.co/JkpEzkZQFT
Many more voices need to be heard from. This is not going to get better or easier, Democrats. -- gs
* Kate Brannen reports on newly obtained emails showing that when it came to the Trump effort to withhold aid to Ukraine for his own political advantage, everyone was indeed in the loop:
They confirm that OMB, including the general counsel’s office, was fully in the loop about the Pentagon’s concerns and took active steps to bury them. They also expose the extent to which OMB misled, and even lied to, the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a congressional investigative body, as the GAO tried to understand the circumstances surrounding the funding hold.To this day, and through these redacted documents, OMB is continuing its efforts to keep its knowledge of the Pentagon’s legal worries a secret, blacking out the portions of the emails where DoD officials voiced their concerns and where OMB staffers acknowledged them.
Something tells me that it might be worthwhile to get testimony about this from Mick Mulvaney, who is the director of the OMB in addition to being acting chief of staff.
* Greg Miller reports on an extraordinary spy story:
For more than half a century, governments all over the world trusted a single company to keep the communications of their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret.The company, Crypto AG, got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II. Flush with cash, it became a dominant maker of encryption devices for decades, navigating waves of technology from mechanical gears to electronic circuits and, finally, silicon chips and software.The Swiss firm made millions of dollars selling equipment to more than 120 countries well into the 21st century. Its clients included Iran, military juntas in Latin America, nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, and even the Vatican.But what none of its customers ever knew was that Crypto AG was secretly owned by the CIA in a highly classified partnership with West German intelligence. These spy agencies rigged the company’s devices so they could easily break the codes that countries used to send encrypted messages.
A good reminder that we spy on our enemies, our friends, and everyone in between.
* Alexandra Jaffe and Jonathan Lemire explain the newly surfaced video of Bloomberg defending stop-and-frisk in some rather disturbing ways.
* Marc Caputo reports that Joe Biden is ducking out of New Hampshire early to go campaign in South Carolina.
* Mark Niesse reports that Georgia added 322,000 voters to its rolls last year, and its electorate is growing younger and more racially diverse.
* Election law scholar Rick Hasen makes some important points to reporter A.J. Vicens about the need for the media to grant much more time for vote counting in future elections, and to dial down the panic-mongering when things hit snags.
* Josh Rogin reports that in the past Mike Bloomberg has said a lot of things about foreign policy that sound almost ... Trumpian.
* Jamil Smith offers a bracing introduction to the Mike Bloomberg that black New Yorkers know and have directly experienced.
* Holly Bailey and Isaac Stanley-Becker report on the new and somewhat complicated system Nevada Democrats will use for their caucuses, which shouldn’t be a problem at all.