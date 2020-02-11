The annual deficit is now forecast to be roughly $1 trillion this fiscal year. That’s an astronomical amount and is especially high considering we are in the 11th year of economic expansion. Deficits typically decline as the economy booms, because government spending on transfer programs drops and taxes rise with increased employment. The fact this is not happening means the deficit will skyrocket to record levels whenever the economy tips into recession, as it inevitably will.

Trump’s approach to reducing the deficit is to starve domestic programs and trim everything else. His budget would slash the amount spent on domestic discretionary programs by about a third by fiscal year 2030, reducing such spending as measured as a share of the gross domestic product by nearly half to a mere 1.6 percent. He would also cut Medicaid by nearly 20 percent in 10 years and reduce other mandatory program spending by about 12 percent. Try to imagine the Democratic Party going along with that.

Republicans also have reason to complain. Trump’s budget reduces defense spending by about 12 percent from the baseline projection in 2030. This would cut defense spending to a mere 2.2 percent of GDP, which is less than what China and Russia spend and roughly on par with European countries such as France and Britain. The United States cannot maintain a global military like we currently possess on this level of spending. It’s inconceivable that Republican members of Congress will allow this to happen.

Trump’s plan wouldn’t even eliminate the deficit by 2030 even with rosy economic assumptions. His budget assumes the economy will grow by nearly 3 percent a year every year for the next decade. This naturally increases tax revenue, which rises from 16.5 percent of GDP this fiscal year to 17.6 percent of GDP in FY 2030. But even this impossibly optimistic scenario combined with politically infeasible spending cuts leaves us with a budget deficit of $261 billion, or 0.7 percent of GDP, in 2030.

These facts are why we increasingly see bipartisan budget deals presented to Trump as a fait accompli. They always hike each side’s spending priorities — defense for Republicans, domestic programs for Democrats — and dare the president to veto it. He hasn’t thus far because he likely knows the veto would be overridden even in a Republican Senate. But these deals never lower the deficit; they simply hike spending and pass the tab on to future generations.

Dealing with the deficit is crucial to keeping the American Dream alive for those future citizens. The United States can only afford to borrow this much because interest rates are at historic lows and the dollar is the world’s reserve currency. If either condition changes even a little, it will suddenly cost the United States much more each year in interest payments to maintain its spending habits. That either forces up taxes, chokes future spending or both. And that reduces economic growth and makes people who rely on government spending much worse off.

Bringing the deficit down can only come about through a bipartisan deal that puts both tax hikes and spending cuts on the table. Ten years ago this month, President Barack Obama created the Simpson-Bowles commission to do just that. Unfortunately, the commission’s proposal never became law because of opposition from the extreme left and right. Since then, we have borrowed an additional $9.2 trillion, adding even more to the problem.

There are many ways to increase revenue without raising tax rates. The Joint Economic Committee publishes a list of “tax expenditures” each year, which details how much certain provisions in the tax law cost the federal treasury. Simply eliminating privileged tax treatment for housing and health insurance, for example, would raise more than $250 billion a year without raising rates. Looking at eliminating or reducing these preferences would be a fine place to start any bipartisan negotiations.

Deficit reduction won’t be popular with either party’s base, but putting aside partisan differences for the common good is what middle America desperately wants. Trump’s budget shows us how important a task this is.