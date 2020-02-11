“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” the president captioned it gleefully.

To explain this situation, in which the president seemed oblivious to a joke targeting him and his followers, I interviewed Dannagal Goldthwaite Young, an associate professor of communication at the University of Delaware. Young’s new book, Irony and Outrage: The Polarized Landscape of Rage, Fear, and Laughter in the United States, is all about how conservatives and liberals not only are drawn to different kinds of media, but tend to have different kinds of psychological makeup.

She explains why one group watches Sean Hannity and the other watches Larry David — and why the president doesn’t get the joke.

What follows is a transcript of our conversation, edited for length and clarity:

Paul Waldman: Does Trump not get the joke?

Dannagal Goldwaite Young: Trump absolutely doesn’t get the joke. He processes information at a level that is literal and representative, and beyond that there is no comprehension. So you have a tough guy on a bike who’s a Trump supporter. You have Larry David putting on the MAGA hat to create an alliance with this Trump supporter. And that is the story.

Waldman: What are the key differences in psychological profiles that correlate with whether you’re a liberal or a conservative?

Young: The traits that we’re talking about relate to how individuals engage with threats in their world, meaning how much are you monitoring your environment for threats and how much are you cognizant of your own mortality?

So that's where this trait “need for cognition” comes into play: that you enjoy thinking. The other one at the center of this is a tolerance for ambiguity and uncertainty. If you don't perceive your world to be scary and dangerous, you are not going to be as motivated to process things efficiently because you're not always worried about your survival. And you would not be uncomfortable with situations or texts that are ambiguous.

Need for cognition is something that we find is significantly lower amongst social and cultural conservatives. They are more likely to seek order, predictability, and routine in their lives. This also translates into how they think about ambiguous texts.

And it’s quite intuitive that people who are drawn to abstract art, wild jazz music, and stories in literature that are absurd or that don’t resolve — like the plot doesn’t tie up in the end — the kinds of people who are drawn to those things and who enjoy those things are higher in tolerance for ambiguity and they're higher in need for cognition. They also tend to be liberal.

Waldman: So Fox News or conservative talk radio isn’t just about being angry, it’s also about threats.

Young: It’s about identifying people, institutions, parties and policies that pose a threat. It’s also about the aesthetic package of that genre, which is didactic and clear. You are never confused about where Sean Hannity stands on an issue. You’re never like, “Oh that was rather layered. What could he actually mean?”

Waldman: “Getting” the joke is also important to people who like satire. Explain what that’s about.

Young: The kind of satire that really exemplifies this processing is irony, because irony is saying the opposite of what you intend. This is what humor scholars call incongruity, because there are two competing elements, and it’s the audience who makes sense of them and brings them together.

This is something that is really taxing cognitively. Not only are some people not good at it, some people just don’t enjoy it. It’s like riddle solving, where you as the audience are adding something to be able to then understand it.

Waldman: Does this whole system put liberals at an inherent disadvantage? There are hundreds of mini-Limbaughs at local stations all over America, because it isn’t that hard to get somebody who’ll come on the radio and yell about Hillary Clinton.

Young: But try to do that with a satire show.

Waldman: Exactly. You can’t duplicate it as easily and it’s really hard to do well.

Young: The bigger rhetorical advantage I see comes from the hugely symbiotic relationship that exists between the structure of conservative outrage and the psychology of conservatives. If you are giving threat-oriented information that’s angry and fearful in a very simple and clear way, you’re identifying what to be mad at and what to do about it, and you’re giving it to people who are ready to take action against whatever is coming at them, that is going to be a perfect vehicle for strategic propaganda and mobilization.

Whereas irony — what the hell is irony doing?

Is it actually good at mobilizing? The answer is no. I’ve been studying this for 20 years, and everyone wants me to say satire is a great persuader. It’s not a great persuader. It’s good at setting the agenda. It’s good at framing issues. It’s good at increasing interest and attention and visibility. It’s not good at getting people to do s---. It’s just not.

Waldman: There’s going to be an election in less than nine months and both sides are going to be feeling a kind of threat, that if their side doesn’t win it’s the end of the world.