Do you still favor this GOP-backed legislation?

2. Your plan to cancel all student loans would benefit the 2018 graduates of U.S. News & World Report’s top five business schools, 40 percent of whom had more than $100,000 in debt, according to a recent survey.

Given that these MBAs willingly took on the tuition debt in the rational expectation that they could pay it off out of their future earnings in the upper echelons of corporate America, why should the government bail them out?

3. Speaking of higher education: After New York instituted free tuition for many students at its state schools in 2017, enrollment at private colleges that primarily serve students living in New York dropped 5 percent.

How can liberal arts colleges, and the many small-town local economies that depend on them, cope with your plan to make public college tuition free everywhere for everyone?

4. You seek to end all oil and gas fracking by 2025, abolishing an industry that directly or indirectly employs tens of thousands of people at often good-paying blue-collar jobs in states such as Colorado, Ohio, New Mexico, North Dakota and Texas. There are 80,000 fracking-related jobs just in Pennsylvania, which President Trump carried by 44,292 votes in 2016.

If these working-class Americans asked for a detailed plan that ensures they and their families will not be worse off under a Sanders administration, what would you tell them?

5. You support ending U.S. oil exports, to fight climate change. If the United States, eighth on the list of the world’s top 15 exporters in 2018, stopped selling crude, would global consumption of fossil fuels decline by the same amount?

Or would customers seek alternative sources of supply, creating a windfall for the other 14 countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela?

6. Should Norway, the world’s 12th largest oil exporter, also shut down its industry, even though it is a crucial source of funds for that country’s universal health care and other generous social benefits?

7. In a recent interview, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked — twice — if you still favor prohibiting any family from accumulating more wealth than it could spend in a lifetime, as you proposed in 1974 (along with a 100 percent tax on all income above $1 million per year).

You called Tapper’s question not “productive,” but declined to answer it yes or no. Will you ever?

8. Your Medicare-for-all legislation would repeal the Hyde Amendment barring the use of federal funds for abortion and replace all existing health-insurance plans with a single federal plan that would cover abortion and contraception.

How would you address the possible concerns of the 600 Roman Catholic hospitals that serve a seventh of the U.S. population annually?

9. Should physician-assisted suicide, now legal in nine states and the District, be covered by Medicare-for-all?

10. You have supported the right of health-care providers, such as nurses, to strike. You have also said that everyone has “a human right” to receive health care. Isn’t that a contradiction?

11. You have candidly expressed the view that Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, is a “racist.”

Would you name any other foreign leaders who are also racists, or is Netanyahu the only one?

12. You proposed “an outsourcing tax” and other penalties for U.S. corporations that move “decent-paying” U.S. jobs to “Mexico or other low-wage countries.”

A quarter-century ago, BMW cut labor costs by opening a South Carolina assembly plant, where thousands of Americans now work. Should Germany’s government have enacted a law to prevent BMW from doing so?

13. You have said that Sweden and Denmark represent egalitarian models for the United States. You have also said “I don’t think that billionaires should exist.”

Sweden has twice as many billionaires per capita as the United States; and Denmark has essentially the same number per capita as the United States.

Do Sweden and Denmark not promote social justice as well as you had thought — or is the existence of billionaires compatible with a decent society after all?

14. Throughout history, communist, socialist or social-democratic countries have found themselves obliged to restructure in response to economic stagnation. Examples range from China’s post-Mao reforms to Sweden’s overhaul of its welfare state in the 1990s.

In every case, countries restored productivity by cutting regulation and subsidies while relying more on individual incentives and market mechanisms.

Why do you think that is?