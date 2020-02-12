The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday asked the Secret Service to provide a full accounting of its payments to President Trump’s private company — after The Washington Post revealed that the Secret Service had been charged up to $650 per night for rooms at Trump clubs.In a letter to the Secret Service, signed by chair Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and member Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), the committee asks for any records of payments to Trump properties, and copies of any contracts between the Secret Service and Trump clubs.
I wonder what bogus excuse the administration will use to try to keep these records secret?
* Brian Beutler explains how Trump is testing whether he can defeat the national anti-Trump majority by grinding it down and demoralizing it.
* Elizabeth Warren calls for the resignation or impeachment of Bill Barr, which could open the door to mucm more like this.
* Chrissy Stroop explains the controversy over the Trump administration giving a grant to Hookers for Jesus, and the name is not what’s offensive.
* Bill Scher explains how Democratic moderates could stop Bernie Sanders if they were really prepared to do what it takes.
* Susan Demas tells us some surprising facts illustrating what’s really important about Michigan in 2020.
* Cameron Joseph scoops that Harry Reid has called for an end to the Iowa caucus.
* CAP Action has a good illustration showing how Trump is using cuts to social programs to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.
* Michele Norris considers whether black people should forgive Mike Bloomberg for the brutal and discriminatory policing policies he advocated as mayor of New York.