Equally untenable is the once-plausible “Bernie-Plus” hypothesis of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) campaign, in which the economic justice brigade, the social justice warriors and the party moderates would all choose her as the candidate they could live with. In practice, it turned out to be more like “Bernie-Minus”: Most of the Bernie Brigades stuck with their guy, while moderates were repelled by the leftier positions she’d taken to woo his supporters.

AD

AD

Warren’s experience suggests some other theories that probably ought to have died by now but somehow haven’t. Such as the theory, already being floated Tuesday night, that Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) surprising strength shows that Cory Booker and Kamala D. Harris got out too soon. Since the beginning, Klobuchar has been running as the most moderate candidate, a strategy that paid off when voters got a close look at former vice president Biden and balked. But Harris, especially, ran a variant of the Bernie-Plus strategy, which wouldn’t have worked any better with more candidates in the race trying to simultaneously mop up the same limited pool of voters.

The most important theory these primaries should have killed is that of our nascent socialist revolution. That theory was plausible in 2016, when Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won New Hampshire with 60 percent of the vote. It is less so now that he’s leaving the same state with only a quarter of its votes. Even if every one of Andrew Yang’s and Warren’s voters had picked him, he’d still only have gotten a bit over a third, and his polls suggest that’s about where he’d be nationally, too. So what looked, four years ago, like a sharp leftward shift in the electorate now seems more like a mass protest against the party’s slavish fealty to the Clintons.

Don’t get me wrong: The Sanders faction is real, and important, if only because his supporters are so zealous. But they sure don’t look like a majority. The rest of the Democratic Party is looking for something considerably less radical; the rest of the country, only more so.

AD

AD

And that, in turn, offers a lesson we all ought to take away: Never be too confident in theories about voters. I’ve got a million of ’em myself. But a visit to any primary state is a chastening lesson in just how little one can understand about voters by mentally modeling their likely reactions.

Take the woman who told me several times that she was a die-hard Biden supporter — only to eventually reveal this was because he’d helped her family out long ago, even though she wasn’t one of his constituents. Where do you put that in any wider political calculation?

Or consider the fellow who was bonkers for Pete Buttigieg because he thought Democrats needed to rebuke America’s homophobic bigotry. If America was really that bigoted, I asked, wasn’t he worried that Buttigieg would lose to Trump?

AD

“Oh, very much!” he said. Then appearing to realize the contradiction, he added, “But I’m just going to believe it will work out.”

AD

And of course we must look at the candidates who went all-in on identity politics, on the non-crazy theory that this would appeal to an increasingly diverse Democratic electorate. All of those candidates have underperformed their rivals, and most of them are now gone — which is not surprising if you realize that a small cohort of white liberals is actually the biggest constituency for most identity politics. But who would have guessed that to be true without the data?

Possibly, anyone who’d ever met some voters. When you talk to actual voters, instead of some imaginary Homo politicus, you discover that they are incorrigibly and relentlessly idiosyncratic. Some vote on strange issues that the federal government has little control over, such as fixing local schools; some can’t really explain their choice at all. Others make rational calculations about variables that would never have occurred to you — such as the couple who told me they’d never vote for Sanders or Warren, because if we tried Medicare-for-all, and it failed, they’d never recover their excellent retiree health benefits.

AD

Still more seem mostly focused on electability — which means that they, like you, are trying to predict the voting habits of some 130 million other people, most of whom are almost entirely unlike themselves. I suspect this may, better than anything else, explain the utter chaos we’re now witnessing in the Democratic primaries.

AD