Attorney General William P. Barr pushed back hard Thursday against President Trump’s attacks on the Justice Department, saying “I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody,” a remarkable public rebuke that could jeopardize his tenure as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr said in an interview with ABC News, adding that such statements “about the department, about people in the department, our men and women here, about cases pending here, and about judges before whom we have cases, make it impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors and the department that we’re doing our work with integrity.” ...

The comments are almost certain to anger the president, who has heaped criticism on a selection of current and former Justice Department officials over prosecutions and investigations involving the president’s former associates and alleged leaking by government officials. Barr said he was prepared to accept the consequences of speaking out against the president.

“I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me,” the attorney general said. He also noted that when he became attorney general last year, he pledged to resist intimidation from any quarter, whether Congress, the White House, or elsewhere.