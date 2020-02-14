Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.
So every prosecutor knows: If you displease the president, Barr is coming after you.
* Jeffrey Tulis has some excellent advice for Democrats on how they can impose accountability on Trump from this point forward.
* Michelle Goldberg talks to the witness Roger Stone was convicted of threatening.
* Marcy Wheeler explains one lurid corner of Trump and William Barr’s attempt to warp the justice system to help Roger Stone.
* The Lincoln Project has a new ad hammering Trump hard over his treatment of Alexander Vindman.
* A new poll ahead of the Nevada caucuses shows Bernie Sanders leading, followed by Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.
* Julia Ioffe says Democratic voters should stop worrying about candidates’ differences on policy proposals that are never going to pass Congress anyway.
* Ed Kilgore explains why there’s no “Never Bernie” movement among Democrats, as some conservatives hope there would be.
* Perry Bacon Jr. has a very useful guide to the demographics of upcoming Democratic primary states, which show how the battle will change as it moves to more diverse states.
* Jonathan Capehart talks to Sen. Doug Jones about why he has no regrets about voting to remove Donald Trump even if it costs him his senate seat.
* Marshall Cohen reports that after denying that he sent Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, now Trump says he did, and it was a great thing to do.
* And Gillian Brockell looks back at some socialists who won elections long before Bernie Sanders or AOC.