* Matt Zapotosky, Devlin Barrett, Karoun Demirjian and Josh Dawsey report that one of Trump’s enemies will not be prosecuted:

The Justice Department will not charge former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe with lying to investigators about a media disclosure, according to people familiar with the matter and McCabe’s legal team, ending a long-running inquiry into a top law enforcement official who authorized the bureau to investigate President Trump and soon became the commander in chief’s political punching bag.
The department revealed the decision to McCabe’s team Friday; it was unclear whether there were other plans to make it public. The move was said to infuriate Trump, who has raged publicly and privately in recent months that McCabe and others he considers political enemies should be charged with crimes.

Well, we know that when he’s infuriated Trump calms right down and doesn’t do anything rash.

* Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman, and Matt Apuzzo report that the attorney general is keeping the boss happy:

Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.
The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.

So every prosecutor knows: If you displease the president, Barr is coming after you.

* A new poll ahead of the Nevada caucuses shows Bernie Sanders leading, followed by Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

* Marshall Cohen reports that after denying that he sent Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, now Trump says he did, and it was a great thing to do.