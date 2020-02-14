The attitude seems to be if you can’t beat them, join them. If it takes an elderly billionaire New Yorker to beat another elderly billionaire New Yorker, so be it. At least Bloomberg actually earned his vast $60 billion fortune and appears to want to do some good with it. Bloomberg has spent untold millions on climate-change and gun-control efforts, as well as millions of dollars helping Democrats flip the House in 2018.

But not so fast. Bloomberg’s candidacy is more than a Faustian bargain, as Eric Levitz correctly noted in New York magazine, of making peace with a semi-benign form of plutocratic rule; it’s a bargain that involves giving up advantages the Democrats actually have against Trump for an uncertain gain.

How well Bloomberg will hold up under public scrutiny is unclear. He is notoriously uncharismatic. All too often, his responses under even vaguely tough questioning reek of contempt and condescension — two mistakes that Trump, an expert public performer, never makes. (The president is just belligerent.) Once, after a nasty snowstorm during his tenure as mayor, Bloomberg referred to city residents’ complaints of his administration’s inadequate clean-up as “griping.” (He subsequently apologized.) New York City too expensive? Get over it. It’s a “luxury product.” Little surprise he refused to meet with the New York Times editorial board and seems less than eager to participate in next week’s Democratic debate.

And there is a lot to criticize: Bloomberg said — in 2019! — that Chinese President Xi Jinping “is not a dictator” and that the Chinese government “listens to the public.” Tell that to the people who tried to get word out about the coronavirus. Or maybe to the Uighurs, more than 1 million of whom are being held in internment camps.

Bloomberg only recently apologized for the heinous stop-and-frisk police policy that overwhelmingly targeted young minorities. His previous defense? “The way you get guns out of kids’ hands is to throw them against the wall and frisk them.” The financial crisis? It was partly the result of the end of redlining, which, in his view, forced banks to lend money to less creditworthy folks — ignoring the fact that financial institutions had marketed deceptive balloon mortgages and cash-out refinancing to minority neighborhoods.

Trump, who claims to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, is suddenly vulnerable on the issue, given that he recently admitted that he will likely look to cutting them back if elected to a second term. But that vulnerability doesn’t extend to Bloomberg, who in 2013, said, “No program to reduce the deficit makes any sense whatsoever unless you address the issue of entitlements, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security.”

And if you want a candidate who can capture the energy of the #MeToo movement and challenge Trump on his allegations of sexual harassment, Bloomberg is not your guy. As Laura Basset reported for GQ, 64 women have sued Bloomberg or his eponymous company for sexual discrimination and harassment. He’s also pointedly refused to release any of them from the nondisclosure agreements many of them signed as a condition of settling lawsuits.

And then, of course, there is the issue of the money. Americans, well, we’ve got a complicated relationship with money. We worship the wealthy, but repeatedly complain (with good reason) they have too much political power. Trump rode to power on this dichotomy, claiming his wealth bought him access and made him independent. In office, we now know that was a scam. Democrats, especially the Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren wing, have emphasized a need to address the power of money in politics. With Bloomberg as its nominee, the party all but cedes that argument. Sure, Bloomberg claims he’ll raise taxes on the rich, but he has a decades-long track record of complaining about doing just that.

None of this is to say I wouldn’t vote for Bloomberg if he’s the nominee. But people like me, who consider Trump a unique threat to American democracy, are not who Democrats need to reach. The idea that a battle royale between two cantankerous billionaires with a host of problematic beliefs will engage less-connected voters is likely more chancy than many want to admit. In a worst-case scenario, it’s another version of what I like to call “fantasy politics for Democratic moderates.” It’s not just that Democrats are selling their soul if Mike Bloomberg is the nominee. It’s that they could be selling it for naught.