The sheer hugeness of the former New York City mayor’s campaign is its defining feature. It is the Death Star of presidential campaigns. Bloomberg employs more — much more — staff than any other candidate, and pays them unusually well. And not only that, he offers them three meals a day and iPhone 11s. Bloomberg’s campaign events have everything: catered food, more than enough free t-shirts for everyone, highly produced stages with themed backdrops and lecterns. Bloomberg is carrying out the largest advertising campaign in the history of American presidential politics, with over $400 million spent on ads so far and counting. Bloomberg is cornering the market on available staff for other campaigns that might need them.
Also, paying the staff with those oversize novelty checks seems a little bit much.
* Adam Jentleson explains what we do and don’t know about who might be able to beat Trump.
* Laura Vozzella reports that a bill to ban assault-style rifles was defeated in a legislative committee in Virginia despite the new Democratic majority.
* Max B. Sawicky explains the problem with economic boosterism, no matter who’s doing it.
* Elizabeth Suhay, Marko Klašnja and Gonzalo Rivero say that while the millionaires and billionaires running for the Democratic presidential nomination want to redistribute wealth, most of their peers think the system is just hunky-dory as it is.
* Gabriel Debenedetti explains why former president Barack Obama is being so quiet — for now — about the Democratic primary.
* Steve Peoples and Alan Fram report that people in the Democratic establishment agree they don’t want Bernie Sanders to be their nominee, but they have no idea what to do about it.
* Ashley Feinberg applies her Internet forensic skills to a bizarre Pete Buttigieg conspiracy theory.