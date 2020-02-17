BIDEN: The ideas I have, Chuck, are big and bold. I mean this idea that I’m not the progressive in the race. I mean my lord, if, if I get elected president of the United States with my position on health care, my position on global warming, my position on foreign policy, my position on the middle class, this will go down as one of the most progressive administrations in American history. But what we’re — what you’re up against is things that are almost fanciful. Like, you know, Medicare-for-all. Thirty-five, 30, 40 trillion dollars. Even Bernie’s now saying, ‘Well, how much is it going to cost?’ “Well, who knows. We’ll find out.' I think that’s the phrase he used — or 'we don’t know.' I mean, part of being president is not just the idea you have. Can you get it done? Have you ever done anything big? Have you ever been able to put together coalitions that bring along Republicans and all the Democrats to get things done? And the idea, I mean it’s almost fanciful sometimes.

CHUCK TODD: I know, but isn’t that Bernie’s strength, though? Everybody knows — one thing about Bernie. You know where he stands. …

BIDEN: I mean, he’s been talking about health care, Medicare-for-all, universal health care, for 35 years. Nothing’s happened. I helped get passed Obamacare. I helped move it forward. I got the votes. I’m in a position where I take something that I promise you, I’ll get done. We take Obamacare. We allow people — like out here in Nevada, what’s going on? Bernie requires, and Elizabeth’s plan requires you to give up all private insurance. These folks have broken their necks, the culinary union and others, to get the most comprehensive health care that’s out there. And they’ve given up wages for it. Now they’re being told you’ve got to give it up, you can’t, you can’t keep it, and it’s going to cost $30 trillion or more, and I can’t tell you who’s going to pay for it. I mean come on. This is — I mean, I think people are so tired of the lack of straightforwardness out there. Now, if I’m wrong, I’m going to be dead wrong, but I really believe that you have to lay out why you’re doing what you’re doing and how you’re going to get it done.